London just got crowned the World’s Best Foodie Destination – beating Italy, France and others

When you think of a top culinary destination, places like Italy, France, and Japan probably all spring to mind. The UK’s good ol’ London probably doesn’t. However thanks to TripAdvisor, we have a new, data-backed winner – and it's none other than Old Blighty.

The review site looked back over its 12-month backlog of data to crown the winners of the 2026 Travellers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best Destinations. Looking across 60 countries and 270 destinations, TripAdvisor looked at all categories from Trending Destinations, to Culture & History, and Solo Travel Destinations, crowning a winner for each. And across all of them, London came out on top for scran.

To be fair, the London dining scene is fairly top notch, and has undergone a serious glow up from the days of pie and mash and fish and chips being your two options. It now boasts everything from multiple Michelin starred spots with a two month waitlist, to the best hole-in-the-wall dumpling spots and under-the-radar local favourites. Whether you’re after a wine bar, street food, a market, or an afternoon tea, London will have a stunningly delicious spot.

Hot on the heels of London were Dubai, Rome, and Hong Kong, which came in second, third, and fourth spot respectively, for the Best of the Best Foodie Destinations.

The full top 10 were:

London, UK Dubai, UAE Rome, Italy Hong Kong Paris, France Majorca, Spain Doha, Qatar Crete, Greece Bangkok, Thailand Marrakech, Morocco

As well as ranking in the number one spot for food, London also scored pretty highly across some of TripAdvisor’s other categories, clocking in at number 2 for Best Destination in the World (pipped by Bali – a very worthy winner), and for the Best Culture Destination in the World. Plus, it managed to scoop up third place for Best Solo Destination in the world. Hopefully this will cheer up the miserable commuters, reminding then that London is actually a pretty epic place to live.





