London’s Original Ivy is hosting an immersive evening with 'Charlie Chaplin' next month

There are a few places in London that evoke that feeling of old-school glamour, when just visiting makes you feel like you’ve walked out of a Cluedo board, gown or black tie swishing behind you, and someone in the background yelling tally ho or calling you sport whilst Great Gatsby-esque music playing inexplicably around you. London’s Original Ivy is undeniably one of those spots where the mix of glittered history and echoes of luxury (read: expense) feel glamorously retro. Now, they are tapping into that star-studded history and celebrating one of London’s icons: Charlie Chaplin.

Celebrating the actor’s birthday, The Original Ivy on West Street is hosting a celebration all-thing Charlie Chaplin, with the entire restaurant transforming into an immersive dining experience. All guests attending will be treated to a carefully crafted menu as well as a whole host of entertainment Charlie himself would approve of.

Jazz musicians will be performing throughout the night with ‘Charlie Chaplin’ also making an appearance in his usual style. He’ll be entertaining the guests in his trademark mischievous manor, weaving stories alongside the festivities throughout the event.

Not just a spectacle for the eyes and ears, the menu will be a three-course curation that celebrates the restaurant’s culinary history with timeless classics paired with modern innovations. We’re talking apple tarts, trifles, madeleines on the sweet side, with a mix of British and French classics for the mains.

Doors will open at 7.15 with the event properly kicking off at 8pm. Tickets are currently £75 which includes the dinner, welcome drink, and a seat at the heart of the night’s entertainment – you can book online via their website.





