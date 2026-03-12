London’s Original Ivy is hosting an immersive evening with 'Charlie Chaplin' next month
Luckily it's not a re-enactment of his silent films
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
There are a few places in London that evoke that feeling of old-school glamour, when just visiting makes you feel like you’ve walked out of a Cluedo board, gown or black tie swishing behind you, and someone in the background yelling tally ho or calling you sport whilst Great Gatsby-esque music playing inexplicably around you. London’s Original Ivy is undeniably one of those spots where the mix of glittered history and echoes of luxury (read: expense) feel glamorously retro. Now, they are tapping into that star-studded history and celebrating one of London’s icons: Charlie Chaplin.
Celebrating the actor’s birthday, The Original Ivy on West Street is hosting a celebration all-thing Charlie Chaplin, with the entire restaurant transforming into an immersive dining experience. All guests attending will be treated to a carefully crafted menu as well as a whole host of entertainment Charlie himself would approve of.
A post shared by The Ivy Collection (@the_ivy_collection)
A photo posted by on
Jazz musicians will be performing throughout the night with ‘Charlie Chaplin’ also making an appearance in his usual style. He’ll be entertaining the guests in his trademark mischievous manor, weaving stories alongside the festivities throughout the event.
Not just a spectacle for the eyes and ears, the menu will be a three-course curation that celebrates the restaurant’s culinary history with timeless classics paired with modern innovations. We’re talking apple tarts, trifles, madeleines on the sweet side, with a mix of British and French classics for the mains.
Doors will open at 7.15 with the event properly kicking off at 8pm. Tickets are currently £75 which includes the dinner, welcome drink, and a seat at the heart of the night’s entertainment – you can book online via their website.
Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.