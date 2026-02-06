This cult artisan London bakery just got crowned the best in Britain

All hail the pilates princesses who are single handedly doing great things for the UK’s bakery scene and propping up the economy when it comes to all things sweet treats. London’s bakery scene is coming in as hot competition for the best thing in the capital, serving up scrumptious sweet treats for commuters, locals, and all.

Every year, British Baker asks their community of reliable readers to have their say, casting a vote for who their favourite artisan bakeries are. From this, the top ones get shortlisted, and the winning Bakers’ Dozen list gets shared each year.

Obviously, not every bakery qualifies, and it’s an artisan only sorta space. And to be classed as an artisan bakery, all the baked goods must be made by hand, use top quality ingredients, and as a result, they tend to only have a couple of sites dotted around a local borough (as opposed to your familiar, probably red and white, recognisable chain bakery).

The bakery taking the top spot this year is a London local. August Bakery in Battersea Rise was crowned the winner for 2026 – pretty impressive when you remember they only opened up shop a mere year ago. Some of their most popular offerings include the signature sourdough, Kouign Amann, and a ham, cheese, and fennel swirl.

The only other London spot to make it on the list was Chatsworth Bakehouse over in Crystal Palace. Perhaps a surprising, under-the-radar spot for some, but a definite favorite for locals who flock for their incredible sweet and savoury offerings. A product of lockdown, the bakery is famous for its crazy queues, selling out quicker than Glastonbury tickets, and its stacked foccacia sandwiches.

The full Bakers’ Dozen List for 2026 was:

August Bakery, London Big Bear Bakery, Glasgow Chatsworth Bakehouse, London Farro, Bristol Gorse, Newquay Haxby Bakehouse, York Imma the Bakery, Henley-on-Thames Lannan, Edinburgh Lovingly Artisan, Kendal Pettigrew Bakeries, Cardiff Northern Rye, Tyneside The Bear Bakery, Chester The Tiny Bakery, Leicester

Anyone else kinda hungry now?

