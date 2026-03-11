Alice Cooper to rock The London Palladium... as part of book tour

Alice Cooper is to appear at The London Palladium, but not in the manner you’d usually expect.

On October 13th, Alice Cooper will take to the stage at The London Palladium as part of his Alice Cooper: Devil on My Shoulder book tour.

And, yes, this is a speaking tour rather than one where Cooper tells a couple of anecdotes between songs.

Want to get in? The AEG pre-sale starts at 10am on March 12th, while general sale starts Friday March 13th. To get pre-sale access you simply need to sign up for the AEG newsletter. You’ll need to do so before 10pm tonight, March 11th.

This book tour news lands just as Alice Cooper announced his autobiography, which is out October 8th.

Cooper will have a conversation with an as-yet unannounced “special guest moderator,” digging into tales from his many years of rock ’n’ roll stardom, ahead of an audience Q+A session.

Expect Vincent Damon Furnier, Cooper’s original identity and name, waxing lyrical with his signature wit on some gold-plated rockstar anecdotes.

“Me and Alice were getting creative with the truth long before the Age of Fake News. Now, after over thirty records and sixty-plus years of fibs and fabrications, I think it’s time to sort the truth from the rumours and lies,” says Cooper.

Within the autobiography, figures that get to share the spotlight with Cooper include Salvador Dali, Gerald Ford and Tiger Woods. Plus a gallery’s worth of figures from the world of music, of course.

The London Palladium night is part of an eight-date tour that begins just after the book’s launch. Here’s the list:

October 11th: New Theatre, Cardiff

October 12th: Corn Exchange, Cambridge

October 13th: London Palladium

October 13th: Brighton Dome

October 16th: Opera House, Manchester

October 17th: Stockton Globe, Stockton-On-Tees

October 19th: Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow

October 20th: University of Wolverhampton At The Halls

Ticket prices have not been announced yet, but each ticket includes the book, which retails at £25 for the hardback.





