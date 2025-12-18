Four London Nightclubs have just been named some of the best in the world for 2025

Some people have a list of sites they want to see, for others, it’s nature trails to walk, maybe it's cuisines to try, but for a few die-hard party animals, it’s nightclubs all the way. Luckily, the International Nightlife Association has compiled its list of the best spots across the entire world to help you determine the hot spots from sweat-pits. Before you start booking flights to Monaco and Spain, four clubs that made it into the top 100 are right here in London.

For the official 2025 list, the Association has noted down the top clubs as chosen by the public, with a whopping 512,086 votes recorded for this year’s ranking. Unsurprisingly, the top three places are all in the land of the woohoo-ers, Ibiza, with UNVRS clinching the top spot.

Fabric Nightclub in Farringdon was the highest rated club in the UK, landing at number 24 – pretty impressive given it was up against literally every other spot in the entire world. It narrowly beat out Manchester’s iconic Warehouse Project which came in at number 27.

(Image credit: Peter Summers / Getty Images)

The next highest spot for Old Blighty was Elephant & Castle's Ministry of Sound which just made it into the top 30, at number 28. It’s also the longest-running of the UK clubs on the list, getting ready to celebrate its 35th anniversary.

In a bit of a jump down the list, London’s next entry was at number 47, with Greenwich’s Studio 338. It’s an Ibiza-style mega club in South East London with a focus on electronic music, and famed for its summer shindigs.

The last London entry was Drumsheds at number 72, a North London spot which was formerly an old IKEA, hosting some 15,000 party-goers per night and known for some pretty massive names performing.

London had the most entries on the list for UK cities, although there were some notable entries from Bristol, Glasgow, and Manchester too. You can check out the full list here .

