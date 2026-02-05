The world’s 100 greatest cities just got named – and London didn’t even make the top 10…

London is often in the news for winning – the best food destination, the happiest boroughs to live, the best place to live. And it’s not surprising when you think about all the glorious culture – pubs, restaurants, theatre, nightlife, celeb spotting. Some would say it’s got it all… Apart, perhaps, from a top city ranking.

Data Analytics company Euromonitor International has released its 2026 Top 100 City Destinations Index, and London slipped even further down the rankings than before. Gone are the days of the big smoke hitting the big time on the top three podium. This year, London is firmly in 18th place. That’s a fairly substantial five places further down the list than 2025, when it landed at number 13.

The criteria used by Euromonitor International are based on a series of categories, including tourism policy, tourism infrastructure, economic performance, sustainability, and health and safety.

The good news is that London came in fourth place globally for tourism infrastructure, however, when it comes to the rest of the categories it’s probably best to skirt over… Despite our apparent lagging in most categories, it hasn’t put people off taking a visit to Old Blighty, as London landed in third place for the most-visited city in the world, snatching up a lovely (metaphorical) bronze medal.

At least we lost out to very worthy opponents, with the cool, Euro vibes sweeping the top spots. Paris came in first place for the fifth year running, thanks in part to its tourism infrastructure, cultural influence, and leading the charge in terms of sustainability. Other highly rated spots included New York, Milan, Rome, and Barcelona which to be honest, we really can’t fault.

The winners were:

Paris, France Madrid, Spain Tokyo, Japan Rome, Italy Milan, Italy New York, USA Amsterdam, Netherlands Barcelona, Spain Singapore Seoul, South Korea





