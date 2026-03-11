Elephant & Castle brewery pub plans to go out with a bang this summer

German Kraft Brewery has announced its Elephant & Castle location will close at the end of the year. But it’s not all bad news.

Ahead of the closure we’re promised a full summer of events including a “rolling programme of live DJs” and screenings of the upcoming World Cup matches.

Never been to German Kraft Brewery in Elephant & Castle? It lives in Mercato Metropolitano, a food court and beer garden off Borough High Street.

This kind of spot absolutely shines in the Summer, so don’t miss it.

It’s far from the end for the German Kraft Brewery too. While Elephant & Castle was its first location, opened in 2017, the team has since popped up all over the place.

There are London locations in Mayfair, Brixton and Sugar House Island, while European offshoots live in Berlin, Vienna and a couple of spots within Austria.

The Elephant & Castle home is still a special spot, though, and is worth a visit ahead of Summer too, particularly if you can get there on a weekday before 7pm. There’s currently a £5 pint deal, active from 3pm to 7pm Monday to Friday.

The brewer began just under a decade ago as a maker of traditional German beer, amid all the IPAs, DIPAs and TIPAs already gobbling up attention at the time. Its first beer was a classic Helles, dubbed Heidi, which you can still pick up at the Elephant & Castle and Mayfair sites.

Here’s are its core beers as of 2026 — and you’ll find more specials and collabs on-site too:

Fritz Pilsener - 4.8%

Sepp Schwarzbier - 5.0%

Heidi Helles - 5.2%

Lotte Hefeweizen - 5.3%

Heinrich Zwickel Lager - 4.8%

Siggi Session IPA - 3.4%

(Image credit: German Kraft Brewery)

“When we started German Kraft Brewery in London in 2017, our mission was simple: to showcase the complexity lagers can offer, and that there is more to German Biergarten culture than tacky oktoberfest celebrations,” says co-founder Felix Bollen.

German Kraft Brewery has not announced the schedule of Summer DJs and World Cup plans just yet. That tournament doesn’t start until June, after all, but we are promised “extra” fun in the form of face painting and free cocktail shots during the big games.