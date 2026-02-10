Nine London restaurants awarded Michelin stars for 2026
More spots to add to the bucket list
It feels like barely a week passes without some sort of restaurant-related Michelin news, whether it’s a scrumptious spot being added to the Michelin Guide, or the coveted Bib Gourmands list giving us the low-down on the best bars and restaurants which are worth a save on your London long-list.
Michelin Monday officially dawned, and with it, a barrage of shiny newly-starred spots. As well as around 100 restaurants that retained their stars, London snapped up nine new one-star restaurants and two new two-star restaurants. Humo in Mayfair was the only dining spot to lose a star this year, although there were no new three-starred restaurants this year either.
Row on 5, Saville Row
The brainchild (or foodchild) of Spencer Metzger and Jason Atherton, this restaurant has gone from one star to two stars in just one year, which if you are au fait with anything Michelin, you’ll know is a very rare accolade.
Bonheur by Matt Abe, Mayfair
This was Matt Abe’s debut restaurant, after leaving the triple-Michelin-starred land of Restaurant Gordon Ramsay after decades of tasty grub. And not to add any extra pressure, but the address of the restaurant also had a bit of a legendary status, having been the location of La Gavorche – the first UK restaurant to earn three Michelin stars, run by Michel Roux Jr.
Legado, Shoreditch
This restaurant is the work of Nieves Barragan, and her second offering, with Sabor being its sister. And, much like how siblings can often end up following similar paths, Legado has joined Sabor with a coveted Michelin star.
Tom Brown at the Capital, Knightsbridge
This is a bit of a triumphant comeback for Brown, whose first project, the Michelin-rated Cornerstone, was shut down earlier last year, owing to rising costs. Nestled in The Capital Hotel, the restaurant dishes up everything from breakfast to dinner.
Ambassadors Clubhouse, Mayfair
Drawing inspiration from the founders’ grandfather and his residence in Dalhousie, the Ambassadors Clubhouse is a Punjabi restaurant from JKS groups - the same team behind Gymkhana. Stylish, built for sharing, and good value.
Restaurant Gordon Ramsay High, the City
You may already be familiar with Lucky Cat at 22 Bishopsgate, the Asian inspired restaurant with some of the most jaw-dropping views in London, thanks to it being the highest restaurant in Europe. Restaurant Gordon Ramsey High is its secret 12-seater chef’s table attached to it – offering the same stunning views across the city’s skyline, all served up whilst you’re literally rubbing elbows with the chefs.
We were lucky enough to try it out – here’s what we thought…
Labombe by Trivet, Park Lane
Providing somewhat of a simpler approach than its sister Trivet, Labombe is a restaurant and wine bar on Old Park Lane which blends simplicity with bold flavour, thanks to their rotating menu which changes fortnightly.
The Kerfield Arms, Camberwell
A humble gastropub which serves up some of the best modern British dishes, The Kerfield Arms is known for its European twist on the classics.
Corenucopia by Clare Smyth, Pimlico
Another star for famed chef Clare Smyth. Over on her second outpost, Corenucopia, Smyth said her aim was for a more relieved vibe, with the restaurant styled as her own take on a bistro – although still very upmarket.
Somssi by Jihun Kim, Knightsbridge
Another dining spot that leans on the smaller side, Somssi has just 14 seats and serves up some of London’s best Korean food. Housed in Mandarin Oriental Mayfair, it serves up a Korean-inspired tasting menu for a handful of enthusiastic diners.
Michael Caines at The Stafford
Probably the only London Michelin restaurant on the list, potentially confused with acting royalty, Michael Caines’ residency at one of London’s most iconic hotels has snapped up a star a mere five months after opening. Really, it should also be named as a Michael-in-starred spot.
Restaurants retaining their stars
Three stars
- The Ledbury, Notting Hill
- Hélène Darroze at The Connaught, Mayfair
- Core by Clare Smyth, Notting Hill.
- Sketch Lecture Room & Library, Mayfair
- Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, Chelsea
- Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester, Park Lane
Two stars
- Humble Chicken, Soho
- The Ritz, Piccadilly
- Gymkhana, Mayfair
- Brooklands, Knightsbridge
- Trivet, Southwark
- Alex Dilling at the Cafe Royal, Piccadilly
- Ikoyi, The Strand
- The Clove Club, Shoreditch
- A. Wong, Pimlico
- Da Terra, Hackney
- Restaurant Story, London Bridge
- Kitchen Table, Bloomsbury
- Dinner by Heston, Knightsbridge
One star
- 64 Goodge Street, Fitzrovia
- AngloThai, Marylebone
- Caractére, Notting Hill
- Cornus, Belgravia
- Lita, Marylebone
- Mauro Colagreco at Raffles London at The OWO, Westminster
- OMA, Borough
- Chishuru, Fitzrovia
- Plates, Shoreditch
- Mountain, Soho
- 1890 at The Savoy, The Strand
- Pavyllon, Mayfair
- Dorian, Notting Hill
- Akoko, Fitzrovia
- Sushi Kanesaka, Mayfair
- Aulis, Soho
- Ormer, Mayfair
- Luca, Clerkenwell
- Cycene, Shoreditch
- Taku, Mayfair
- St Barts, Smithfield
- Sollip, Southwark
- Kol, Marylebone
- The Frog by Adam Handling, Covent Garden
- Wild Honey St James, St James
- Jamavar, Mayfair
- Evelyn’s Table, Soho
- Sola, Soho
- Benares, Mayfair
- Casa Fofo, Hackney
- Muse y Tom Aikens, Belgravia
- Behind, London Fields
- Umu, Mayfair
- The Dysart Petersham, Richmond
- Endo at the Rotunda, White City
- Brat, Shoreditch
- Sabor, Mayfair
- Hide, Piccadilly
- The Ninth, Fitzrovia
- Pied a Terre, Fitzrovia
- The Harwood Arms, Fulham
- The River Cafe, Hammersmith
- La Trompette, Chiswick
- St. John, Clerkenwell
- Angler, The City
- Elystan Street, Chelsea
- Kitchen W8, Kensington
- Trinity, Clapham
- Galvin La Chapelle, Spitalfields
- Chez Bruce, Wandsworth
- Amaya, Belgravia
- Petrus, Belgravia
- Murano, Mayfair
- Veeraswamy, Mayfair
- Portland, Marylebone
- Trishna, Marylebone
- The Dining Room at The Goring, Westminster
- Quilon, Westminster
