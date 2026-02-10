Nine London restaurants awarded Michelin stars for 2026

It feels like barely a week passes without some sort of restaurant-related Michelin news, whether it’s a scrumptious spot being added to the Michelin Guide, or the coveted Bib Gourmands list giving us the low-down on the best bars and restaurants which are worth a save on your London long-list.

Michelin Monday officially dawned, and with it, a barrage of shiny newly-starred spots. As well as around 100 restaurants that retained their stars, London snapped up nine new one-star restaurants and two new two-star restaurants. Humo in Mayfair was the only dining spot to lose a star this year, although there were no new three-starred restaurants this year either.

Row on 5, Saville Row

The brainchild (or foodchild) of Spencer Metzger and Jason Atherton, this restaurant has gone from one star to two stars in just one year, which if you are au fait with anything Michelin, you’ll know is a very rare accolade.

Bonheur by Matt Abe, Mayfair

This was Matt Abe’s debut restaurant, after leaving the triple-Michelin-starred land of Restaurant Gordon Ramsay after decades of tasty grub. And not to add any extra pressure, but the address of the restaurant also had a bit of a legendary status, having been the location of La Gavorche – the first UK restaurant to earn three Michelin stars, run by Michel Roux Jr.

Legado, Shoreditch

This restaurant is the work of Nieves Barragan, and her second offering, with Sabor being its sister. And, much like how siblings can often end up following similar paths, Legado has joined Sabor with a coveted Michelin star.

Tom Brown at the Capital, Knightsbridge

This is a bit of a triumphant comeback for Brown, whose first project, the Michelin-rated Cornerstone, was shut down earlier last year, owing to rising costs. Nestled in The Capital Hotel, the restaurant dishes up everything from breakfast to dinner.

Ambassadors Clubhouse, Mayfair

Drawing inspiration from the founders’ grandfather and his residence in Dalhousie, the Ambassadors Clubhouse is a Punjabi restaurant from JKS groups - the same team behind Gymkhana. Stylish, built for sharing, and good value.

Restaurant Gordon Ramsay High, the City

You may already be familiar with Lucky Cat at 22 Bishopsgate, the Asian inspired restaurant with some of the most jaw-dropping views in London, thanks to it being the highest restaurant in Europe. Restaurant Gordon Ramsey High is its secret 12-seater chef’s table attached to it – offering the same stunning views across the city’s skyline, all served up whilst you’re literally rubbing elbows with the chefs.

Labombe by Trivet, Park Lane

Providing somewhat of a simpler approach than its sister Trivet, Labombe is a restaurant and wine bar on Old Park Lane which blends simplicity with bold flavour, thanks to their rotating menu which changes fortnightly.

The Kerfield Arms, Camberwell

A humble gastropub which serves up some of the best modern British dishes, The Kerfield Arms is known for its European twist on the classics.

Corenucopia by Clare Smyth, Pimlico

Another star for famed chef Clare Smyth. Over on her second outpost, Corenucopia, Smyth said her aim was for a more relieved vibe, with the restaurant styled as her own take on a bistro – although still very upmarket.

Somssi by Jihun Kim, Knightsbridge

Another dining spot that leans on the smaller side, Somssi has just 14 seats and serves up some of London’s best Korean food. Housed in Mandarin Oriental Mayfair, it serves up a Korean-inspired tasting menu for a handful of enthusiastic diners.

Michael Caines at The Stafford

Probably the only London Michelin restaurant on the list, potentially confused with acting royalty, Michael Caines’ residency at one of London’s most iconic hotels has snapped up a star a mere five months after opening. Really, it should also be named as a Michael-in-starred spot.

Restaurants retaining their stars

Three stars

The Ledbury, Notting Hill

Hélène Darroze at The Connaught, Mayfair

Core by Clare Smyth, Notting Hill.

Sketch Lecture Room & Library, Mayfair

Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, Chelsea

Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester, Park Lane

Two stars

Humble Chicken, Soho

The Ritz, Piccadilly

Gymkhana, Mayfair

Brooklands, Knightsbridge

Trivet, Southwark

Alex Dilling at the Cafe Royal, Piccadilly

Ikoyi, The Strand

The Clove Club, Shoreditch

A. Wong, Pimlico

Da Terra, Hackney

Restaurant Story, London Bridge

Kitchen Table, Bloomsbury

Dinner by Heston, Knightsbridge

One star

64 Goodge Street, Fitzrovia

AngloThai, Marylebone

Caractére, Notting Hill

Cornus, Belgravia

Lita, Marylebone

Mauro Colagreco at Raffles London at The OWO, Westminster

OMA, Borough

Chishuru, Fitzrovia

Plates, Shoreditch

Mountain, Soho

1890 at The Savoy, The Strand

Pavyllon, Mayfair

Dorian, Notting Hill

Akoko, Fitzrovia

Sushi Kanesaka, Mayfair

Aulis, Soho

Ormer, Mayfair

Luca, Clerkenwell

Cycene, Shoreditch

Taku, Mayfair

St Barts, Smithfield

Sollip, Southwark

Kol, Marylebone

The Frog by Adam Handling, Covent Garden

Wild Honey St James, St James

Jamavar, Mayfair

Evelyn’s Table, Soho

Sola, Soho

Benares, Mayfair

Casa Fofo, Hackney

Muse y Tom Aikens, Belgravia

Behind, London Fields

Umu, Mayfair

The Dysart Petersham, Richmond

Endo at the Rotunda, White City

Brat, Shoreditch

Sabor, Mayfair

Hide, Piccadilly

The Ninth, Fitzrovia

Pied a Terre, Fitzrovia

The Harwood Arms, Fulham

The River Cafe, Hammersmith

La Trompette, Chiswick

St. John, Clerkenwell

Angler, The City

Elystan Street, Chelsea

Kitchen W8, Kensington

Trinity, Clapham

Galvin La Chapelle, Spitalfields

Chez Bruce, Wandsworth

Amaya, Belgravia

Petrus, Belgravia

Murano, Mayfair

Veeraswamy, Mayfair

Portland, Marylebone

Trishna, Marylebone

The Dining Room at The Goring, Westminster

Quilon, Westminster





