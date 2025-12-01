London gets seven new restaurants added to the Michelin Guide

Whether it’s tires or food, pretty much everyone will be fairly au fait with Michelin. Whilst the Michelin Stars are not only coveted but pretty well known, the Michelin Guide is like its suave sister. It’s not quite the same as a star, but it’s a nudge nudge wink wink that the restaurants are pretty special and worth a place on your foodie bucket list.

In November, an impressive 24 spots across the UK and Ireland were added to the Guide, including seven London restaurants.

The newly added spots are: Gina in Chingford, Cadet in Newington Green, Singburi in Shoreditch, Sino in Notting Hill, Island in King’s Cross, Madhu’s in Southall, and Pravaas in South Kensington.

(Image credit: Ivan Ramen)

Gina is run by huband and wife duo Ravneet and Mattie, the former of which you’ll probably recognise from Junior Bake Off, her cook books, columns in The Guadian and Daily Telegraph and her mouthwatering Instagram. Gina is her first restaurant which, alongside cheffy hubby, is a redfinied, snazzy Chophouse style spot - seasonal veg, handmade pastries, locally sourced produce.

Island is a fairly new spot which opened up earlier this year and redefines Surf and Turf into something of a gourmet delicacy instead of something only seen in American sitcoms. Run by Michelin Chefs Tom Brown and Brad Carter, it’s a “loud and lively place” bringing all the fun and playfulness of a trendy spot with delicious food.

If you’re looking for something a little lighter, wine bar Cadet over in Islington / Newington Green way which in addition to cracking wine from Beattie and Roberts has some cheeky charcuterie from George Jephson. If you’re in the mood for Indian, Pravaas or Madhu’s are worth checking out. And bringing Ukrainian cuisine firmly into the spotlight, Sino in Notting Hill is one spot not to be underestimated.





