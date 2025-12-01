London gets seven new restaurants added to the Michelin Guide
Delish
Whether it’s tires or food, pretty much everyone will be fairly au fait with Michelin. Whilst the Michelin Stars are not only coveted but pretty well known, the Michelin Guide is like its suave sister. It’s not quite the same as a star, but it’s a nudge nudge wink wink that the restaurants are pretty special and worth a place on your foodie bucket list.
In November, an impressive 24 spots across the UK and Ireland were added to the Guide, including seven London restaurants.
The newly added spots are: Gina in Chingford, Cadet in Newington Green, Singburi in Shoreditch, Sino in Notting Hill, Island in King’s Cross, Madhu’s in Southall, and Pravaas in South Kensington.
Gina is run by huband and wife duo Ravneet and Mattie, the former of which you’ll probably recognise from Junior Bake Off, her cook books, columns in The Guadian and Daily Telegraph and her mouthwatering Instagram. Gina is her first restaurant which, alongside cheffy hubby, is a redfinied, snazzy Chophouse style spot - seasonal veg, handmade pastries, locally sourced produce.
Island is a fairly new spot which opened up earlier this year and redefines Surf and Turf into something of a gourmet delicacy instead of something only seen in American sitcoms. Run by Michelin Chefs Tom Brown and Brad Carter, it’s a “loud and lively place” bringing all the fun and playfulness of a trendy spot with delicious food.
If you’re looking for something a little lighter, wine bar Cadet over in Islington / Newington Green way which in addition to cracking wine from Beattie and Roberts has some cheeky charcuterie from George Jephson. If you’re in the mood for Indian, Pravaas or Madhu’s are worth checking out. And bringing Ukrainian cuisine firmly into the spotlight, Sino in Notting Hill is one spot not to be underestimated.
- Raclettes on roasties, blow-torched booze, and flaming donuts: Eating with Tod takes us behind the scenes at his new Christmas market
Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Apple iPad Pro (M5) review: Two months with Apple’s £999 tablet — is it worth it?
We’ve been using Apple’s top of the range iPad Pro since it launched and there’s one standout reason to upgrade...
-
A new Wembley hotel could rise at the foot of the stadium steps
Developers want to turn the current market square into a hotel, public plaza and event space