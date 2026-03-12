Billie Eilish is set to make her film debut starring in the new adaptation of The Bell Jar

Billie Eilish is no stranger to the world of Oscars or movie-making, thanks to her award-winning songs for the Barbie movie and 25th Bond film, No Time To Die. Now, it looks as though the 24 year-old will be starring in a new film adaptation of The Bell Jar, according to Deadline .

Sylvia Plath’s seminal novel has been the subject of a few attempted films over the years – one with Dakota Fanning attached, another with Julia Stiles, none of which managed to materialise. Now, Oscar winning Sarah Polley –known for Women Talking, Away From Her, and & Sons, is taking on the 1950s novel.

The Bell Jar was Plath’s only novel, released in 1963 before her suicide at the age of 30. It tells the story of a young female writer dealing with mental illness, mirroring Plath’s own struggles and experiences. Since its release, it’s been holding its place in best books of all time lists, best-seller lists, and has become the universal symbol for performative but indie boys in every capital city.

BILLIE EILISH - HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE IN 3D) | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Eilish is reportedly set to take on a leading role in the film, and although her extact involvement is not yet known, it is believed she will take on the part of Esther Greenwood. The introspective role feels like a good fit for Eilish who has openly explored her own struggles with mental health. The singer will be on the big-screen soon with her concert documentary Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft (directed by James Cameron) set to release in cinemas later this year.

Sarah Polley is directing and is currently responsible for the script adaptation, whilst Joy Gorman Wettels along with Plan B, and Studiocanal are producing.





