Whole Foods is expanding its London reign with six new stores set to open up this year

If you’ve ever wanted a subtle indicator that you’ve officially made it, use this simple test: if you happen to live in a London borough, look around and if there is a Whole Foods within walking distance, you are definitely in some kind of upper echelon of adulting. If you actually shop there regularly too, well, congratulations.

If you’re like most of us and only frequent a Whole Foods when you’ve watched too many clear-skinned bright eyed influencers making homemade juice and decide to go full health-is-wealth, then the news of six new stores opening is still probably exciting news.

The Amazon-owned chain first popped up in London over a decade ago on the prestigious King’s Road. Now, six more stores are set to open up across the capital – five of which will be taking over locations formerly occupied by Amazon Fresh stores. Amazon previously announced the closure of all its Just Walk Out stores in 2025, so we guess this is a sort of recycling initiative with all their leases?

The new Whole Foods stores will be rolling out across the city at the beginning of April with the Angel venue being the first. It will be followed by ones in Liveprool Street, Notting Hill Gate, Wood Wharf, Monument, and St James.

Each store will have a bakery department, a cheese area, and a beauty hall, alongside the classic range of Whole Food’s organic groceries, prepared grab and go foods and the kinds of vegan, plant-based, gluten-free, non GMO brands that you usually think exist solely on Ocado or in a bougie village Farm Shop.

Angel, The Mall, 359 Upper Street, The Angel, London N1 0PD, 2 April 2026

Liverpool Street, Unit 4b-5, Blomfield Street, London EC2M 7BD, 23 April 2026

Notting Hill Gate, 66-74 Notting Hill Gate, London W11 3HT, 14 May 2026

Wood Wharf, 4 Water Street, Wood Wharf, London, E14 5GX, 28 May 2026

Monument, Unit 1, 20 Gracechurch Street London EC3V 0BG, 4 June 2026

St. James, 57 Victoria Street, London SW1P 2HX, 11 June 2026





