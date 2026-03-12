Kate Winslet to star in Lord of the Rings: Hunt for Gollum with Leo Woodall and Anya Taylor Joy rumoured to join

Hollywood blockbuster franchises (nay universes) and Oscar winning actors go together better than a scandal and a Netflix documentary. The Andy Serkis directed iteration in the Lord of the Rings franchise, Hunt for Gollum has already generating star-studded rumours since it was greenlit in 2024.

Switching the blue-bodied world of Avatar for another fantasy series, Kate Winslet is apparently in talks to star in Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum which is set to start production later this year.

If you’re equally confused about the timeline vis a vis The Hobbit trilogy and the LOTR trilogy, this film sits slap bang in between the two, with Aragorn and Gandalf searching for Gollum to learn more information about Bilbo’s ring, which – no spoilers – turns out to be the One Ring that threatens all of Middle Earth during the events of Lord of the Rings.

Ian McKellen is set to return as Gandalf, and Elijah Wood has dropped some heavy hints that he will be back as Frodo. Speaking to The Sunday Times, Wood said that “it hasn’t been officially announced, but… there’s a good chance” that both he and McKellen will be back.

Whilst nothing has been confirmed, the internet has been a-buzz with ideas and whispers about who else has been eyed up for the project with White Lotus and Vladamir star Leo Woodall reportedly the favourite for Aragorn (according to showbiz reporter Daniel Richtman). Meanwhile, also reported by Daniel Richtman and much to the delight of fans, Anya Taylor-Joy is rumoured to have been cast in the role of Lady Arwen (previously played by Liv Tyler), although some are speculating that she could be taking on the role of Galadriel, originally made famous by Cate Blanchett.

With the film set to kick off production soon and release slated for December 2027, hopefully it won’t be long until we have a definite answer on casting.





