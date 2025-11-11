London is getting an official Studio Ghibli shop next month - and it's open to all

Any fans of Japanese art and anime in particular are in for an early Christmas treat this year as the legendary Japanese animation house Studio Ghibli is opening a temporary store in London.

The store, aptly named Maison Ghibli is opening up in Knightsbridge this weekend, opening its doors from Saturday 15th November before packing up on January 11th 2026.

The shop will be stocking all your favourites - curated favourites of official Ghinli merch directly from Japan including Hayao Miyazaki characters like Toroto, No-Face from Spirited Away, and Jiji from Kiki’s Delivery Service.

There will also be mini-figures, models, and puzzles on offer, even novelty homeware and stationary items so there is definitely something for everyone - even if you’d never heard of Ghibli, there will likely be something that will catch your eye.

Similar to the Nintendo pop-up store that landed in London last month, Studio Ghibli’s pop up will be the ultimate location for all fans to geek out and get their hands on some proper exclusive merch. All the merch is officially liscenced and Studio Ghibli certified, which doesn’t just give it authenticity, but will also help fund the next project from the animation house.

There will even be a Toroto photo opportunity as part of the shop window which is the perfect ‘grammable spot for both musical theatre fanatics and anime activists.

The shop will be open from 10.30-8pm Monday-Friday, 9.30am-8.30pm on Saturdays, and 12.30pm-7.30 on Sundays. Entry is completely free, so in space-brain maths terms, that means anything you buy under a tenner is technically free.

You can find Maison Ghibli over at 237 Brompton Road, Knightsbridge, SW3 2EP. It will be open from Saturday 15th until January 11th 2026 and entry is free.





