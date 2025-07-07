Netflix doubles down on anime, says almost everyone watches dubs over subs

Over the weekend, Netflix doubled down on its anime slate, promising subscribers a massive raft of new anime content.

At Anime Expo, a Netflix spokesperson said more than 50% of subscribers watch anime content, as it gave us first looks at a slew of upcoming anime content.

That includes Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners 2, Sakamoto Days, My Melody & Kuromi and Record of Ragnarok III.

You can check out a first-look teaser at Edgerunners 2 below.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix came back with a couple of interesting stats, too. It says its anime audience has tripled in size over the last five years, no doubt helped by Netflix securing the rights to the Studio Ghibli catalogue in 2020.

It says 80% to 90% of viewers also watched the dubbed version rather than — where available — the original audio track with subtitles.

The next big release on the calendar is the manga adaptation of Sakamoto Days. The show’s Season 1, Part 2, lands in just a few days, on July 14th, following the arrival of the first part in January 2025.

It’s the story of a retired hitman who now lives a quiet and peaceful life. But all that is turned upside down when figures from his past return for a slice of revenge.

The first part of Sakamoto Days’s Season 1 stayed on the non-English-language Netflix TV chart for 10 weeks before dropping out. And it was only held off the top spot by Squid Game Season 2.

Here’s the current slate of Netflix anime releases for the upcoming weeks and months: