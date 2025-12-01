This New London exhibition is celebrating the quiet brilliance of Japanese craft

Japan House London’s new exhibition, Hyakkō: 100+ Makers from Japan, is the kind of show that gently upends your sense of what counts as art. It doesn’t rely on overwhelming scale or conceptual puzzles; instead, it asks you to look closely, really closely, at the objects you normally breeze past in a kitchen drawer. Opening 3 December, the exhibition gathers almost 2,000 handmade pieces from more than 120 craftspeople across Japan, forming a quiet but insistent argument for the beauty that hides in plain sight.

The title, Hyakkō, roughly translates to “a hundred lights”, an apt phrase for a show built around the idea of everyday radiance. Here, a ceramic bowl isn’t just a bowl; it’s the echo of its maker’s hometown soil, their routine, their hands. A bamboo basket carries the rhythm of years of practice. A lacquer box becomes a miniature monument to patience. These are objects that glow with the personality of the people who made them, even when their shapes are deceptively simple.

What makes the exhibition compelling is that it refuses to treat craft as a nostalgia act. The makers involved aren’t guardians of a frozen past; they’re active interpreters of tradition. Their work often sits at the intersection of ancient techniques and modern life, blending regional styles, personal quirks and sometimes even a dash of humour.

Exhibition | The Makers behind 'Hyakkō: 100+ Makers from Japan' - YouTube Watch On

Rather than presenting Japan’s craft heritage as something to preserve behind glass, Hyakkō emphasises it as something lived, part of homes, kitchens, workplaces and routines.

Alongside the main display, Japan House is hosting a programme of workshops, gallery tours and expert-led talks designed to deepen visitors’ understanding of the craft ecosystems behind the objects. The shop will also offer pieces from dozens of makers featured in the show, meaning the exhibition experience doesn’t have to end at the exit.

Entry is free, timed booking is recommended, and the exhibition runs until 10 May 2026. It’s a rare chance to rethink what “ordinary” really looks like, and maybe even to bring a little of that quiet brilliance home with you.





