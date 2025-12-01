This New London exhibition is celebrating the quiet brilliance of Japanese craft
Nearly 2,000 handmade objects on display
Japan House London’s new exhibition, Hyakkō: 100+ Makers from Japan, is the kind of show that gently upends your sense of what counts as art. It doesn’t rely on overwhelming scale or conceptual puzzles; instead, it asks you to look closely, really closely, at the objects you normally breeze past in a kitchen drawer. Opening 3 December, the exhibition gathers almost 2,000 handmade pieces from more than 120 craftspeople across Japan, forming a quiet but insistent argument for the beauty that hides in plain sight.
The title, Hyakkō, roughly translates to “a hundred lights”, an apt phrase for a show built around the idea of everyday radiance. Here, a ceramic bowl isn’t just a bowl; it’s the echo of its maker’s hometown soil, their routine, their hands. A bamboo basket carries the rhythm of years of practice. A lacquer box becomes a miniature monument to patience. These are objects that glow with the personality of the people who made them, even when their shapes are deceptively simple.
What makes the exhibition compelling is that it refuses to treat craft as a nostalgia act. The makers involved aren’t guardians of a frozen past; they’re active interpreters of tradition. Their work often sits at the intersection of ancient techniques and modern life, blending regional styles, personal quirks and sometimes even a dash of humour.
Rather than presenting Japan’s craft heritage as something to preserve behind glass, Hyakkō emphasises it as something lived, part of homes, kitchens, workplaces and routines.
Alongside the main display, Japan House is hosting a programme of workshops, gallery tours and expert-led talks designed to deepen visitors’ understanding of the craft ecosystems behind the objects. The shop will also offer pieces from dozens of makers featured in the show, meaning the exhibition experience doesn’t have to end at the exit.
Entry is free, timed booking is recommended, and the exhibition runs until 10 May 2026. It’s a rare chance to rethink what “ordinary” really looks like, and maybe even to bring a little of that quiet brilliance home with you.
Raclettes on roasties, blow-torched booze, and flaming donuts: Eating with Tod takes us behind the scenes at his new Christmas market
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
