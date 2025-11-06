The best Christmas markets in London 2025 – from mulled wine to mistletoe moments
Glühwein in the capital
Christmas in supermarkets seems to begin long before Halloween these days. But Christmas in London? It's game on from the early days of November.
Beyond the Christmas lights, the best way to soak up the festive atmosphere through sights and smells, as well as visuals, is with a Christmas market.
Loads of them are coming to central London. Some are already active, others will open up within days.
We've collated all the major ones. And they are all free to visit, bar one. That doesn't mean you shouldn't spend a fortune on fudge, Glühwein and festive tat as you wander around, though.
Get your feet moving, and you might even be able to catch all of them in a single day without setting foot on the Tube.
South Bank Centre Winter Market
From November 3rd
The Christmas Market with the best views? The South Bank Centre’s Winter Market is crammed along the Thames’s bank, just a few minutes’ walk from Waterloo station. It’s there until January 4th, and once again brings a classic Bavarian/Germanic flavour with wood-clad chalet-like stalls. It’s open every day apart from Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day
Winter Wonderland
From November 14th
A Christmas market you can’t simply stroll into, Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland comes with an entry fee. You’ll pay £7.50 during peak hours, including for kids, and £5.50 during other times. And there are early off-peak slots where entry is just subject to a £1 booking fee. Attractions include a Street Food Village, multiple bars, including ones in a circus tent and an ice lodge (booking required for that one). Winter Wonderland is on site until January 1st, and can get very busy during peak periods.
Covent Garden Christmas Village
From November 12th
Covent Garden’s market is a relatively late starter, because its Christmas lights only get lit on November 12th. This is when the season kicks off proper in the area, seeing the introduction of a few extra themed spots (some already there) rather than stacking the already busy area. Pop-ups include a Piper-Heidsieck Champagne bar and a LEGO Chalet of Play.
Leicester Square
From November 2nd
Does this count as a full Christmas Market? While you might not get the full Bavarian spine tingles, Leicester Square does its best to cram as much into the area. The central point this year is an ice rink, which costs £15.50 for adults and £11.50 for under-12s. Booking recommended. It’s surrounded by a fistful of stalls where you can buy foodstuffs including Bailey’s hot chocolate, bratwurst and fudge.
Greenwich Christmas Market
From November 19th
Is this the last of all the Christmas markets? Greenwich doesn’t get kicked off until the evening of November 19th, with a lantern parade at 4pm followed by the Christmas light switch-on at 5pm. We’re not yet clear on how much of the market will get soaked in Christmas cheer after that, but you can certainly expect mulled wine and mince pies, and there’s a nearby ice rink at The Queen’s House, open from November 21st.
Trafalgar Square
From November 9th
The market in Trafalgar Square does not take over the entirety of the square, usually primarily inhabiting the flat bit up the top, near the National Gallery. Expect a fistful of food and festive tat stalls, and of course, the Christmas tree focal point of festive London. The tree lighting ceremony does not take place until December 4th, though, so plan accordingly. This smaller market pairs well with Leicester Square’s one, which can be reached within a couple of minutes’ walk.
Old Spitalfields
From November 12th
Old Spitalfields is a year-round market. But it puts on its Christmas garb from November 12th, when its festive lights get switched on. There’s a “party” from 3-6pm that day, with a choir singing Gospel tunes. The other dates to look out for here in particular are the Urban Makers Christmas Market days on November 12th, 19th, 26th, December 3rd, 10th, 17th and 24th.
London Bridge Winter by the River
From November 13th
Carry on walking along the river from the South Bank Christmas market, and you’ll eventually get to the London Bridge Christmas market. It lines the river, running through to Tower Bridge. It’s dubbed Winter by The River, and its centre point is The Glasshouse terrace. But if you’re mostly up for a stroll, a walk from the South Bank through to London Bridge — netting two Christmas markets — may be all the festive cheer you need.
