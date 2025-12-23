The best spots for a Christmas Day walk have been revealed – and four of them are in London

Christmas Day has lots of traditions: presents, stockings, Bucks Fizz, fighting over board games, eating a massive lunch between the hours of 12pm and 6pm, plus a plethora of other random quirks each family acquires. If you’re not a matching-pyjama-wearing, stay-on-or-near-the-sofa for the entire day, and opt for something a little more, erm, balanced, you might be heading out for a Christmas Day walk. If you are, then you might be in luck, as four London spots have just been named the best in the UK for a Christmas Day walk.

By the time someone (let’s face it, definitely your mum) suggests going on a walk, you’re probably five glasses of prosecco and two selection boxes down. And whilst the idea doesn’t always sound as appealing as watching reruns of Gavin & Stacey Christmas specials whilst making your way through a Celebrations box, a nice wintery walk can actually be pretty decent. Especially if you’re living by one of the best Christmas Day walking spots…

Price Comparison site idealo has been busy looking around the highs and lows of the UK, finding the best and most beautiful backdrops for your scenic festive wanders. And luckily for Londoners, surprisingly, it was the Ol’ Big Smoke that dominated the top 10.

(Image credit: Daniel Leal / AFP via Getty Images)

The survey took into account a number of factors including park ratings, Google searches, and social media engagement. Unsurprisingly, London’s large and luscious Richmond Park was crowned the best of the best, with a 4.7 rating, 301,000 monthly searches, and 503,000 Instagram posts. With free roaming deer, stunning rolling landscapes, ancient woodland, as well as sites like the Isabella Planation, it’s no wonder London’s Royal Park cinched the top spot.

Other wintery wonderlands that made the list were Hyde Park which landed in second place, Greenwich Park in third, and our own local Hollywood hotspot Hampstead Heath also managed to make the list, rounding off the top five. Clearly, London is the place to be for Christmas Day.

The UK’s best parks for a Christmas Day walk are:

Richmond Park, London Hyde Park, London Greenwich Park, London Sefton Park, Liverpool Hampstead Heath, London Heaton Park, Manchester Victoria Park, Bath Roundhay Park, Leeds Sutton Park, Birmingham





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



