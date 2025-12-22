London Blues Festival comes to the capital soon: full line-up and ticket details

January isn’t the most gig-saturated of months, but one venue is absolutely coming up with the goods as host of the 2026 London Blues Festival.

Although it begins in less than two weeks, on January 3rd, the full line-up of the London Blues Festival was only recently revealed.

It all takes place at 229, a 620-capacity venue just by Great Portland Street station.

Among the festival’s highlights are two-night runs a piece from Eric Bibb and Robben Ford, and a headline set from The Animals — with a line-up headed by original member John Steel.

The gigs start on January 3rd and run through to January 24th, with just a couple of days in between lacking a concert.

Tickets can be bought per gig, or a full-access ticket for the entire run can be had for £330. If you have the stamina to see the entire line-up of gigs, that’s going to become quite a bargain.

Per-gig tickets cost between £23.90 and £33.99 depending on the act. And each night of the London Blues Festival pans out much like an ordinary concert. Doors open at at 7pm, followed by a support act or two, and your headliner. And all the gigs are hosted by DJ Snowboy.

Here’s the full line-up of concerts:

January 3rd: The Animals

January 4th: Band of Friends

January 5th: Eric Bibb

January 6th: Eric Bibb

January 7th: The Blues Side of Fleetwood Mac

January 8th: Daniella Nicole/Maline Moye

January 9th: King King

January 10th: King King

January 11th: Thornbjorn Risager

January 14th: Robben Ford

January 15th: Robben Ford

January 16th: Nine Blow Zero

January 17th: Vanessa Collier

January 18th: Curtis Salgado

January 19th: James Hunter

January 21st: Ten Years After

January 22nd: Fantastic Negrito

January 23rd: Fantastic Negrito

January 24th: Ben Poole

The January Blues Festival was held at the 100 Club in 2022, before moving to The Forge in 2024, switching to 229 in 2025.