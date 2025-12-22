London Blues Festival comes to the capital soon: full line-up and ticket details
New year blues
January isn’t the most gig-saturated of months, but one venue is absolutely coming up with the goods as host of the 2026 London Blues Festival.
Although it begins in less than two weeks, on January 3rd, the full line-up of the London Blues Festival was only recently revealed.
It all takes place at 229, a 620-capacity venue just by Great Portland Street station.
Among the festival’s highlights are two-night runs a piece from Eric Bibb and Robben Ford, and a headline set from The Animals — with a line-up headed by original member John Steel.
The gigs start on January 3rd and run through to January 24th, with just a couple of days in between lacking a concert.
Tickets can be bought per gig, or a full-access ticket for the entire run can be had for £330. If you have the stamina to see the entire line-up of gigs, that’s going to become quite a bargain.
Per-gig tickets cost between £23.90 and £33.99 depending on the act. And each night of the London Blues Festival pans out much like an ordinary concert. Doors open at at 7pm, followed by a support act or two, and your headliner. And all the gigs are hosted by DJ Snowboy.
Here’s the full line-up of concerts:
- January 3rd: The Animals
- January 4th: Band of Friends
- January 5th: Eric Bibb
- January 6th: Eric Bibb
- January 7th: The Blues Side of Fleetwood Mac
- January 8th: Daniella Nicole/Maline Moye
- January 9th: King King
- January 10th: King King
- January 11th: Thornbjorn Risager
- January 14th: Robben Ford
- January 15th: Robben Ford
- January 16th: Nine Blow Zero
- January 17th: Vanessa Collier
- January 18th: Curtis Salgado
- January 19th: James Hunter
- January 21st: Ten Years After
- January 22nd: Fantastic Negrito
- January 23rd: Fantastic Negrito
- January 24th: Ben Poole
The January Blues Festival was held at the 100 Club in 2022, before moving to The Forge in 2024, switching to 229 in 2025.
Andrew Williams has written about all sorts of stuff for more than a decade — from tech and fitness to entertainment and fashion. He has written for a stack of magazines and websites including Wired, TrustedReviews, TechRadar and Stuff, enjoys going to gigs and painting in his spare time. He's also suspiciously good at poker.
