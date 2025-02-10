Uniqlo X Mobile Suit Gundam range celebrates 45 years of anime

Japanese animated show Mobile Suit Gundam is 45 years old, having debuted in 1979. Uniqlo is getting in on the celebrations with a compact range of Gundam t-shirt designs.

There are four designs and, contrary to what you might guess, these aren’t going to be limited to shoppers in Japan.

The four Uniqlo x Mobile Suit Gundam t-shirts are listed as “available late Apr” on the Uniqlo UK website.

They cost £19.90 a piece, and are 100% cotton tops. You’ll be able to pick these up in sizes from XS to 3XL.

The first design features some of the classic series artwork on a black base, with a blank back.

The second black t-shirt design puts the focus on the rear instead, bearing just some Gundam serial numbers up front.

Prefer a white shirt? The first puts the Mobile Suit Gundam artwork on the rear, keeping the front simple with simple “Mobile Suit Gundam 45th” lettering.

The last design features artwork Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch from Mercury instead, a series spin-off from 2022.

If you fancy catching up with the show itself, you can catch the original 43-episode run and many (many) of the follow-up Gundam series over at Crunchyroll.

This series is just one of a few upcoming manga and anime-inspired series coming from Uniqlo.

Coming in March is a series of three t-shirts featuring designs from Berserk, Parasyte and Uzumaki.

Or if that’s a bit hardcore for your tastes, we wrote about the clothing brand’s upcoming Pokemon range last month.