For the hardcore Mario maniacs in the UK, a pilgrimage to one of the world’s few Nintendo stores has just got a little easier — from October 22nd to November 16th, a Nintendo pop-up retail store is opening its doors in London’s Westfield White City shopping centre.

And we’ve been down to see what it’s got.

Considering the might of the Nintendo brand, there’s relatively few Nintendo stores around the world. Nintendo’s native Japan, as you’d expect, has the most outlets, dotted around Tokyo, Osaka and Nintendo’s hometown of Kyoto.

But outside of Japan, the only permanent Nintendo stores are situated stateside in New York and San Francisco, making the London pop-up a rare opportunity to pick up official, exclusive Nintendo gear from iconic franchises like Super Mario, Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda and loads more.

Shortlist headed down to a preview ahead of the store opening this week, and ended up so deep into our overdrafts you’d think Bowser himself had been raiding our accounts. Here’s just a peek at some of the stuff we spent our golden coins on…

1. Pikmin planters

The tiny garden dwellers are instantly recognisable, thanks to their little flower heads, and these mini planters make for the perfect single-flower vases to dot around your flat or garden. There’s three to collect (yellow, red and blue) — but it’s the blue one’s bemused face that had us smitten.

£19.99

2. Super Mario Pipe pen holders

Mario’s preferred form of transport, the green pipes will cheer up any drab desk, with this pencil pot letting you organise your favourite scribblers in style.

£17.99

3. Korok plushies

Now that the trauma of hunting down the many hundreds of helpless Korok’s in Tears of the Kingdom has passed, these cute little plushies will let you celebrate your achievements over the land of Hyrule. There are a few different faces to collect here, too.

£19.49

4. Mario hanafuda playing cards

Before Nintendo made computer games, it was in the playing card business, and made its name selling Japanese hanafuda cards. This little Mario-themed set is a great little nod to Nintendo’s roots.

£19.99

5. Goomba Shoe Mario soft toy

Mario soft toys are ten-a-penny, but we couldn’t help but be tempted by this Goomba Shoe plushies, bringing to life one of the best powerups from one of the best Nintendo games of all time, Super Mario Bros. 3.

£19.99

6. Mystery Block storage boxes

Put a bit of retro gaming charm into your plain old IKEA Kallax unit with these colourful storage boxes. As well as the iconic Mystery Box, there are also POW and brick blocks to nab, too — gold coins not included.

£17.99

7. Pikmin terrarium

These are wicked — Pikmin are the perfect size for a terrarium, so why not build one around them? Ready-made and with no gardening skill required (these are full of plastic scenes), there’s a dozen of these diorama terrariums to collect. Note that these are blind boxes though, so unless you can sneakily crack a couple open before buying, you’ll have to grab a few to get the whole set.

£12.99

8. Tom Nook’s hawaiian shirt

Every Nintendo fan’s favourite mortgage lender / loan shark, now you too can dress like Animal Crossing’s capitalist racoon with this replica hawaiian shirt. The perfect gift for the landlord in your life.

£29.99

9. Mario and Luigi denim tote bags

Yes, you’ve already got a dozen tote bags. Yes, you don’t need any more. Yes, you’re going to get one of these anyway. Stuff your Trader Joe’s, were all here for the plumber-special dungaree look, bringing some denim-chic to your shop.

£39.99

10. Super Mushroom salt and pepper shakers

Playful, practical, and adding a little pizazz to your plates, these 1-up and Super Mushroom salt and pepper shakers add a little fun to your dining room dinner parties. Just be sensitive to these little guys watching alongside your cutlery, and go easy when dining on the funghi.

£19.99