A new Young V&A exhibition is coming to London, and it goes behind the scenes of some of Aardman’s most cracking creations

Tea and scones, queuing, weather chat, belting out Sweet Caroline, Claudia Winkleman’s Fringe - all are some of the most quintessentially British things around. Joining those ranks has to be the lovable duo from the wonderful world of Nick Parker: Wallace and Gromit. Clearly, it’s not just the public who think so either, as the indomitable Victoria & Albert museum is dedicating a whole exhibition to Aardman Animations.

(Image credit: David Parry / V&A)

Called Inside Aardman: Wallace & Gromit and Friends, the exhibition is a Young V&A special which will kick off on 12th February, coinciding with the studios’ 50th anniversary. The exhibition itself will take visitors behind the scenes of stop-motion animation to explore how Aardman’s iconic characters and worlds are brought to life. It won’t be just a few pictures either, but an immersive and sensory journey with storyboarding activities, a chance to design characters, opportunities to learn how to light a set, and make creative live-action videos. Plus, there will be over 150 objects on display, including never-before-seen models, sets, and storyboards from the archives.

(Image credit: © TM Aardman Animations LTD)

The Young V&A exhibitions have been designed predominantly for children and visitors, with each exhibition inspiring a new generation.

Highlights from the exhibition include development sketches for Morph, a hand-drawn storyboard from The Wrong Trousers train chase, and never-displayed objects like Wallace & Gromit’s iconic sidecar.

The exhibition will have a nice long run from 12 February until 15th November. Tickets are on sale from 25th November and are priced at £11.





