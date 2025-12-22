The world’s best new luxury hotel is found in London

An elite invite-only group that rates and ranks luxury hotels across the world has released its list of top new openings, and the number one spot is taken by London’s own Chancery Rosewood.

That group is called Luxury Travel Intelligence, which recently revealed its run down of the top 15 newly opened luxury hotels

Top pick Chancery Rosewood, an ultra-swanky Mayfair hotel, opened in September 2025. And if you want to stay there for a night in January, you’re looking at at paying at least £1280 for the privilege.

Chancery Rosewood even has rooms so large they’re dubbed “houses” and cost upwards of £15,000 a night.

Among Chancery Rosewood’s lead attractions are a roof bar, a 25-metre pool, the Asaya Spa and a whole bunch of restaurants. There’s the mediterranean-inspired Serra, Chef Masayoshi Takayama’s Tobi Masa, the Jacqueline tea bar. And, should you end up in the hotel but don’t want to spend a fortune, you could have a focaccia or salad at GSQ.

The hotel is found just off Grosvenor Square, and is a six-storey building that used to be home to the US Embassy. It had that job from 1960 until 2017, then spending the subsequent years getting a proper internal rework in order to operate as one of London’s most exclusive hotels.

(Image credit: Rosewood)

Chancery Rosewood has 144 rooms, and there’s no budget single here. Your most basic accommodation is a junior suite with square footage higher than plenty of London flats.

Right at the top of the tree are the “residences” like Charles House, a mammoth 3390 square foot palace with huge balcony areas, a living room with a grand piano and a “library office.”

Here’s the full list of the top 15 new luxury hotels dotted across the globe from Luxury Travel Intelligence:

Chancery Rosewood (London) &Beyond Suyian Lodge (Laikipia) Aman Bangkok (Bangkok) Collegio alla Querce (Florence) Orient Express La Minerva (Rome) Faena New York City (New York) Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab (Dubai) Mandarin Oriental Vienna (Vienna) Few and Far Luvhondo (Limpopo) The Rocco Forte Carlton (Milan) The Oberoi Rajgarh Palace (Madhya Pradesh) Rosewood Courchevel (Courchevel) The Twenty Two New York (New York) Rosewood Mandarina (Riviera Nayarit) Nekajui Ritz-Charlton Reserve (Peninsula Papagayo)

Earlier this year in September, LTI also announced its ranking of hotel brands. Rosewood came fifth, with Mandarin Oriental once again claiming the top spot.