A brand new Giant Flea Market is heading to Wembley next month

It’s hard to imagine two things right now: firstly, having any money in the bank (the early December pay day is really wearing thin), and secondly, being out of January, given we’re on our 457th day of January already. If you can imagine either of those things, you might want to start getting excited for a brand new flea market heading to North London in February.

From the team behind a whole host of London’s most popular second hand sale yards including Hackney Flea Market, Peckham Salvage Yard, and Walthamstow Flea Market, the newest addition to the roster, Wembley’s Giant West London Flea will be kicking off on Sunday 1st February.

A Giant Flea needs a giant space, so it’s not surprising that they’ll be heading to the coach park at Wembley Stadium, which will have space for more than 200 traders to haggle away on some unique preloved items, rubbing shoulders with the UK’s home of football. The market has already dubbed itself the Premier League destination for pre-loved artefacts. Let’s just hope it performs better than West Ham are managing…

The market will be filled with independent traders from across the UK, putting all sorts of treasures and bargains in one space, perfect for finding that missing piece of furniture your flat has been waiting for.

It’s the first time the market will be happening in the Wembley space, and whilst we only have the one February date at the moment, the group running the Flea often put on multiple dates across the year, so it probably won’t be the last time the market will be making its way to the stadium.

Entry to the Flea Market is just £2, with kids under 16 going free. The Giant West London Flea kicks off at 10am, running until 4pm on Sunday 1st February, at Pink Parking, South Way, Wembley.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



