EA FC 26 has quietly become the perfect late-season buy, as it's now really cheap on PS5, Xbox and Switch

There’s a very specific point in the football season where everything gets tasty. The table tightens up. The relegation scrap turns feral. Your mate who supports a mid-table side suddenly starts talking about “momentum” like they aren’t just going to finish 12th anyway. More importantly, here, it also means the annual football game from EA Sports, FC 26, has significantly come down in price.

At launch, EA FC 26 set you back £69.99 (£59.99 on Nintendo). Standard new-release stuff. But now we’re past the halfway line of the real-world season, console copies have dipped well under that original tag, with Amazon currently offering some of the cheapest boxed versions around — whether you're picking it up on PS5, Xbox Series consoles, or Nintendo Switch 2.

One of the smarter additions in recent years, and the one that really earns its keep right now, is live Career Mode. It means you can jump straight into the season as it currently stands and, frankly, sort your club out.

There’s something deeply cathartic about it. Watching your side leak goals on a Saturday afternoon only to boot up that evening and fix the mess yourself. Tighten the midfield. Drop the underperforming winger. Switch to a back three. Play some youngsters. It probably shouldn’t be, but this could be therapy.

There are, of course, the gluttony of other game modes from Clubs with your pals to the all-consuming Ultimate Team.

Worth noting while you weigh up the purchase: the game's still not included on EA Play, Xbox Game Pass or PS+. If you’re hoping it’ll quietly drop into your subscription library, you’ll be waiting a little while longer. There is, however, a 10-hour trial available via EA Play (including for Game Pass subscribers who get EA Play bundled in), which is more than enough time to decide whether you’re ready to commit.

With real-world football reaching its nervy climax and the price finally looking sensible, this might be the ideal moment to get involved. If you haven’t picked up EA FC 26 yet, this is the sweet spot, cheaper than launch, sharper than September, and ready for you to rewrite your club’s season now that you’ve hit a new level of frustration.

