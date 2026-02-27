Ultrahuman Ring Pro is big on AI, health and is arriving soon

Wearable tech has spent years telling you how you slept. Ultrahuman now wants to tell you what to do about it, in real time.

The company has unveiled two major upgrades to its ecosystem: the third-generation Ring PRO, and Jade, which it’s calling the world’s first real-time biointelligence AI. One is about serious hardware stamina, whilst the other is about turning your body’s endless stream of data into something that actually moves the needle.

Ring PRO brings up to 15 days of battery life, which, in smart ring terms, is a lot. Ultrahuman says that’s three to four times longer than much of the competition. It also stores up to 250 days of health data on-device, meaning if you disappear off-grid for a while, your history stays intact.

Physically, it’s built from a titanium unibody and comes in Bionic Gold, Space Silver, Aster Black and Raw Titanium, in sizes 5 to 14. Under the hood, there’s a redesigned heart-rate sensing architecture for better sleep and recovery tracking, plus a dual-core processor with on-chip machine learning for faster, more accurate data crunching.

There’s also a surprisingly practical addition: ProRelease Technology, which allows the ring to be cut off more easily in case of swelling or injury. Sounds a bit grim, admittedly, but probably a good idea.

The new PRO Charging Case is doing more than just topping it up. It carries up to 45 days of its own battery life and uses UltraSnap magnetic charging, designed to generate less heat than typical wireless systems. It can store up to a year’s worth of ring data, supports Qi wireless charging, offers LED battery indicators, haptic alerts, firmware acceleration and even a “Find My Case” feature with integrated speaker guidance.

That’s the hardware flex, and then there is also Jade.

(Image credit: Ultrahuman)

Jade is meant to be more than just another chatbot bolted onto a fitness app. Ultrahuman describes it as a real-time biointelligence AI, meaning it doesn’t simply look backwards at historic data. It can surface long-term trends and deliver actionable guidance across Ring data, 120+ Blood Vision biomarkers, M1 CGM glucose tracking and even environmental inputs from Ultrahuman Home.

In practical terms, that means Jade can trigger breathwork, initiate AFib detection, and eventually connect with third-party services. The long-term ambition? Something closer to an autonomous health agent running quietly in the background 24/7.

It launches with two modes: Standard and Deep Research Mode, the latter offering broader ecosystem-wide analysis. And yes, the data processing is handled within a secure system designed to meet applicable protection standards.

The Ring PRO is launching globally except in the States, and will be priced at $479, with shipments beginning in March. There’s also a trade-in option worth up to $115 for existing smart ring owners. Jade, meanwhile, is rolling out globally to all Ultrahuman users, including those in the Stateside, so they’re not being left out completely.

Ring PRO is about longevity; the battery life alone proves that, whilst Jade is something else altogether. Combined, it shows Ultrahuman is making a serious play for the future of personal health, one where your ring doesn’t just observe your life, but actively tries to improve it.





