New platform TLC launches in the UK – and it has brought Mock the Week back as its welcome gift

We lost many things in 2022; Robbie Coltrane, McRibs, the iPod Touch, and absolute British institutions like everyone's favourite satirical show Mock the Week. The panel show that launched a thousand solo stand-up tours for male comedians who all look a little bit the same, the beloved show first aired in 2014 and kept us laughing for almost a decade. Now, it’s back.

Launching on 1st February on TLC, the series will star Dara Ó Briain at the helm of the mayhem, joined by a series of familiar funny faces. Comedians including Rhys James, Sara Pascoe, Angela Barnes, Ed Byrne, Ahir Shah, Milton Jones, Katherine Ryan, Hugh Dennis, Sarah Keyworth, Lou Sanders, Glenn Moore, Ellie Taylor and Russell Howard are all set to return, with more names still to be announced.

(Image credit: BBC/Angst/Steve Brown)

Airing at 9pm, the episodes will be a hearty hour-long affair, packed with as many jokes, quick-fire challenges, and chaotic antics from the deceptively smart guests as you can manage in 60 minutes. Iconic rounds synonymous with Mock the Week like If This Is the Answer, What Is the Question?, Wheel of News, Picture of the Week and the legendary Scenes We’d Like to See are all set to feature, making it the same Mock the Week we all grew up pretending to be on. As well as the traditional segments, there will also be some new rounds, specially created for the new 60-minute-format.

Speaking about the show’s return, host Dara Ó Briain said: “I’m genuinely delighted to be back doing Mock the Week and on network TLC. From what I remember, it’s a show that thrives on silly jokes from smart people and any actual insight is purely accidental.

"Also, from what I remember, my job was mainly just pressing a buzzer and handing out imaginary points. I can still do that. Here, have some imaginary points! That's how easy it is. Also, it's coming back just in time to confuse people who had only just heard it had been cancelled. See you there!”

The nine-episode series has been produced by Angst Productions, and will be available via TLC, the new free-to-stream platform which launched in the UK today.





