London Card Show kicks off 2026 with its biggest Esher takeover yet

The London Card Show is back for its first outing of 2026, and it’s starting the year exactly as you’d expect: bigger, louder and packed wall-to-wall with cardboard.

Running from 13–15 February 2026, the UK’s largest card event will once again take over Sandown Park Racecourse in Esher, welcoming more than 10,000 collectors across three days of trading. With 1,000 tables and an estimated two million cards expected to change hands, this is about as close as Europe gets to a full-scale cardboard frenzy.

This year marks the show’s 19th edition, and for the first time, Friday’s trading will expand into the first third of the upstairs hall, giving early attendees more space, more vendors and a stronger sense that the weekend has properly begun.

It’s a small change with big implications, especially for serious collectors who like to get in early.

Founder Harry Reynolds says the expansion is all about momentum. “Our mission has always been to bring card collectors of all types under one roof,” he explains. “Opening up more space on Friday means more vendors, more interaction and more opportunities for fans to discover something special.”

Heavy hitters from across the trading card world will be in attendance, including eBay, Fanatics Live, Goldin, Whatnot and Ace Grading, alongside a broad mix of sports cards, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh, TCGs, retro gaming and memorabilia.

There’s more than just buying and selling, too. Highlights include a Main Stage packed with live interviews, unboxings and raffles; a Kids Zone for younger collectors; a Saturday night Trade Night session; creator and vlogger areas; on-site grading services; and eBay’s oversized Live Van broadcasting straight from the show floor.

Tickets range from VIP to family passes, with VIP entry from 9am and general admission from 10am each day. Doors close at 4pm — assuming you haven’t lost track of time digging through binders.





