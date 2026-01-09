Skip Borough Market — Peckham gets a fresh foodie fair with South London’s new weekly Farmer’s Market

One of the postcard-coded things that is a pleasing reality for most local Londoners is the sheer amount of markets which litter the backstreets in across boroughs every weekend. Whether it’s a foodie market, a flea market, or a pleasing hodgepodge of whoever could afford the vendor’s fee, London is no stranger to a good market – and Peckham has just added a new one to its roster.

Kicking off 2026 with a surprisingly healthy twist, a brand new weekly farmers’ market is heading to Peckham. Catchily named, the Peckham Farmer’s Market has been in planning for months now, finally revealing a release date. In just two weeks, from January 24th, Peckham Farmer’s Market will be popping up at Belham Primary School every Saturday, from 9.30am to 3pm.

The market’s main hero is the humble green – a bounty of natural produce, selling fruit and veg all grown locally without pesticides or chemicals, so even the crunchiest of Clapham yummy mummies can shop happily. As well as fruit and veg, you can expect some more carnivorous wares too, with grass-fed beef, free-range eggs, fresh fish, and more top-quality goods.

Currently, the market has 25 confirmed vendors, although more are expected as the market gets underway. So far, there is a complete deconstructed smorgasbord of picky bits: one stall is offering up French cheeses, another will be touting Italian charcuterie, whilst another will have over 40 different varieties of tomato to complete the bougiest ploughmans ever. Basically, you’ll be able to do almost an entire weekly shop at the market, picking up only the highest quality, freshest goods which will be nourishing and full of goodness. A loophole if your New Year’s Resolution was along the lines of eating more healthily.

According to the organisers, the market is designed to bring nutrient-dense produce into the hands of London locals, making sure high-quality produce doesn’t feel out of reach by removing the traditional intermediaries. Every customer will be connected with the actual growers, harvesters, and farmers, so the barriers to healthy eating feel eradicated.

As well as bringing fresh, organic food to SE15 postcodes, the market hopes that it will become a centre for community, giving fellow south westers the chance to connect, unwind, and reconvene.

So, if you are a Peckham local, mark your calendars for 24th January, and keep an eye on the market’s Instagram page where all the updates will be shared, as well as some pics of some seriously mouthwatering and ridiculously aesthetic veggies.

