AEW brings wrestling back to Wembley as tickets go on sale next month

All Elite Wrestling has confirmed that tickets for AEW All In: London will go on general sale at 10am GMT on Friday, 20 March via Live Nation. The show itself lands over the August bank holiday weekend, taking place on Sunday 30 August at Wembley Stadium.

Pre-registration is already open through Ticketmaster for anyone keen to secure a seat before the inevitable digital scrum.

This will mark the third time AEW has brought its flagship event to Wembley, and the company isn’t being subtle about its ambitions. When All In first arrived in London in 2023, it pulled in 81,035 fans, setting the all-time attendance record for a professional wrestling event and drawing supporters from more than 70 countries.

The following year, the event travelled stateside for AEW All In: Texas, which became AEW’s highest-grossing and most attended show in the United States. Now it’s back on British soil, with Wembley once again positioned as the global stage.

Elevate! Will Ospreay's Entrance at Wembley Stadium! | AEW All In London 8/27/23 - YouTube Watch On

Part of All In’s appeal has been its sense of scale. This isn’t a souped-up arena show; it’s a stadium spectacle. Previous London editions have delivered career-defining moments, including Will Ospreay competing on home turf and Bryan Danielson putting his career on the line against Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship. The women’s division has also taken centre stage, with headline-grabbing performances from stars such as Mercedes Moné, Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale.

AEW is promising another “landmark live entertainment experience” for 2026, with more match announcements and card details to follow. We're expecting big title defences, chaotic stipulations and a lot of very muscley people going head-to-head.

Whether you’re a lifelong wrestling obsessive or just someone who fancies seeing 80,000 people lose their minds in unison, All In has positioned itself as more than just a niche event and instead as what you should expect on a sunny bank holiday. Pre-registration is live now.

