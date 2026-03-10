We finally have the trailer for Guy Ritchie's new thriller In The Grey

Guy Ritchie has served up some of the best films consistently over the past 20 years, helping dads and their closeted tomboy daughters bond for decades. Most recently, he’s veered back into familiar territory, putting a new spin on Sherlock with his Young Sherlock adaptation for Prime. After a brief hiatus, the trailer for his new action-packed thriller In the Grey has finally arrived.

Starring Jake Gyllenhaal and fairly long-time Ritchie collaborator Henry Cavill, the film promises the director’s signature fiery blend of guns, violence, explosions, and incredibly good-looking (if mildly flawed) good guys.

IN THE GREY | Official Trailer (2026) 4K - YouTube Watch On

Set to release on May 15th, the film follows a covert team of elite operatives sent to take on a ruthless despot and steal back a billion-dollar fortune he cheekily swiped for himself. As the trailer suggests, most of the action comes courtesy of the two heavy-armed muscle for hire – a cocky American called Bronco, played by Gyllenhaal, and a no-nonsense Brit, Sid, played by Henry Cavill. What do the two have in common? They’re pretty skilled at all things, erm, crash-bang-wallop, punch-punch boom-boom. Their handler, keeping negotiations going and operations moving, is the glamorous (and seemingly slightly scary) Eiza Gonzalez. What begins as an impossible heist gets much worse, spiralling into an all-out war of strategy, deception, and survival. The second part at least sounds very similar to our average week at work.

Rosamund Pike also stars, alongside Jason Wong, Carlos Bardem, and Emmett J Scanlan.

Ritchie has teamed up with Gyllenhaal on The Covenant in 2023, whilst Cavill has starred in a couple Ritchie creations, including Man From U.N.C.L.E., and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. Not content with having a TV series out in March and a film out in May, Ritchie recently released Fountain of Youth in 2025, with the new film Wife and Dog currently in post-production, and both MobLand and The Gentleman set to release second seasons.





