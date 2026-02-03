Original Doctor Who props head to auction, letting you bring the Whoniverse home

A huge chunk of Doctor Who history is about to change hands, as Propstore teams up with BBC Studios for an online auction packed with props and costumes from across the modern era of the show.

Running from 3rd to 19th February 2026, the auction features more than 300 lots, with items spanning multiple Doctors and companions, and featuring monsters and some seriously space-hogging set pieces. Everything starts at £100 (although most items have already exceeded that minimum bid), making it one of the most accessible opportunities yet to own an official slice of the Whoniverse. It's partially for a good cause, too with 20% of proceeds donated to BBC Children in Need.

The collection covers ground from David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor all the way through to Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth, including items that have never before been made available to the public. Highlights include Tennant’s Fourteenth Doctor rehearsal sonic screwdriver, Gatwa’s ‘Joy to the World’ hero light-up sonic, and a screen-matched cracked TARDIS from Eve of the Daleks. Yes, that TARDIS, the nearly three-metre-tall one.

There’s plenty for monster lovers, too. The auction includes the NSDA4 Dalek from Asylum of the Daleks, a screen-used menace that’s appeared in every Dalek story since 2012 and even popped up at Buckingham Palace alongside Doctors past and present.

(Image credit: BBC / Propstore Auction)

Also on offer is a Light-Up Exhibition Cyberman. Costume collectors are well covered, with outfits worn by River Song, Amy Pond, Clara Oswald, and, for the first time, Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor costume from The Reality War. It’s a rare chance to own wardrobe pieces that helped define entire eras of the show.

Propstore expects global interest, fuelled by Doctor Who’s Disney+ run outside the UK, but whether you’re bidding big or just browsing, it’s a reminder of how deeply embedded the show is in British pop culture.

The Doctor Who franchise is in a bit of limbo now, with Disney choosing not to renew the show via its Disney+ platform, and the onus back on the BBC to steer the Tardis. While taking part in the auction won't guarantee the show's future, it does offer a very tangible piece of its past.

