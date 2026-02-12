Billy Elliot the Musical is officially heading back to London’s West End

You may hear Billy Elliot the musical and think, been there done that – but sometimes classics come around for a reason, like Devil Wears Prada getting a revival because of Meryl Streep being iconic. Or Only Murders in the Building is getting yet another series, again, probably because of Meryl Streep. Now, the jazz-hands-ing, all-singing, all-dancing classic is getting the same treatment (a revival, not Meryl Streep).

It has been a fair while since the West End hosted little Billy, last running at London's Victoria Palace Theatre for over a decade, closing up in 2016 when Hamilton took its spot. This time around, Billy Elliot the Musical will be running at the Adelphi Theatre, but for a strictly limited run, from February 12th to July 31st.

The original film, written by Lee Hall, follows a young boy from County Durham who dreams of becoming a ballet dancer at the height of the miners’ strikes. The last production was directed by Stephen Daldry, and he, along with Hall, added new songs for the theatrical adaptation, with a cameo (in score form at least) from none other than Elton John. As you can imagine, it was pretty stonkingly successful, clocking up an impressive 10 Tony Awards – and helped launch the career of a little-known actor, Tom Holland.

Currently, we have no word on casting yet, although it's likely it will be a young, fresh talent rather than an established name. It will still be a while before we see it in London, as it’s heading to Sunderland, Manchester, and Edinburgh before its London run.





