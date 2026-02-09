Step into the roaring 20s with London Transport Museum’s newest Museum Late

When you hear the phrase ‘TFL’, you probably don’t immediately think ‘glamorous’. However, thanks to London Transport Museum’s latest Museum Late, the glitz and glamour of the Art Deco era is being brought to life, with live music, dancing, and cocktails.

Not content with just an exhibition showcasing some of the famous works from Art Deco through a display of vintage TFL posters, the museum is taking punters behind the scenes and immersing them in the moment. The London Transport Museum is throwing an exclusive, after-hours, adults-only event, bringing art deco to the everyday.

The event will take place in March from 6.30-9.30, where you’ll learn to make your own art deco accessories (yes, one of those flapper headdresses), soak up art deco performances from live jazz musicians, and watch dancers fling each other around in a flamboyant Charleston, hop on their actual vintage buses and trains, and - crucially - sip on some gorgeous (and authentic) cocktails from The Thirst Trap.

(Image credit: London Transport Museum)

Sahar Freemantle is the creative leading the workshop, teaching you to create your own unique Art Deco-inspired piece. You don’t have to turn up in full Gatsby-esque attire, but anything with a little fringe or flair wouldn’t go amiss.

As well as watching the dancers throw some 20s shapes, you’ll have the opportunity to learn a few yourself with a mini dance class running on the night. Your ticket will also include a visit around the latest exhibition marking the centenary of the 1925 Paris Exhibition, showing artworks which have never before been on display. As well as wandering around the galleries, you can explore some of the old automobiles, including the restored 1938 Tube stock car.

Standard tickets are just £21, with local residents (residents of Westminster, Camden, and Lambeth) at £16.50, and any carers going for free. The event is a one-off, happening on 20th March, over in the tall, historic walls of the Transport Museum itself. Head to the website for more information and tickets.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



