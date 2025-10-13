Stanley Tucci joins Masterplan - a new international heist film from Reacher director

Stanley Tucci is basically an institution at this point; the diva of Devil Wears Prada (having just wrapped the hotly anticipated sequel), his chilling serial killer in The Lovely Bones, and becoming everyone’s favourite tour guide / chef thanks to Tucci in Italy. So basically, no matter what he’s starring in, when you hear Tucci attached to a project, you know it will probably be going on your watchlist.

His newest project, though, has a plot and cast worthy of the acting icon; according to Variety, Tucci is set to star alongside The White Lotus breakout star Simona Tabasco and Victor Belmondo (Bardot) in the new international heist movie Masterplan. It’s being directed by Thomas Vincent, known for Prime favourite Reacher. The film marks a first for Prime Video, as it will be the first (English language) French-Italian Original film.

Tucci will take the leading role in Masterplan, playing a legendary thief who sets his sights on a nice, easy target - the Mona Lisa, aka Leonardo da Vinci’s iconic painting, safely on display at Le Louvre in Paris. He recruits two young strangers to help him: Ciara, a sharp Italian cybercrime expert (played by Tabasco) and a French explosives specialist (played by Belmondo) - before it comes to light that they are in fact long-lost siblings, and Tucci is their father.

According to the logline, “Thrown into a chaotic reunion they never asked for, this new family must learn to work together — and try not to kill each other — if they want any chance at pulling off the heist of the century.”

Filming kicks off this week across France and Italy, with Gaumont - the studio behind Lupin - producing alongside Amazon MGM Studios. Thomas Vincent is heading up direction, known for huge hits including Bodyguard and Reacher. He teamed up with BAFTA-winning screenwriter David Wolstencroft (yes, the guy who wrote Spooks) for Masterplan’s script, with Giacomo Durzi, Alessandro Fabbri, and Alberto Vignati also supporting.

We don’t have a projected release date for the film yet, but Amazon has confirmed that it will be available in over 240 countries.