Stanley Tucci joins Masterplan - a new international heist film from Reacher director
Oh it’s going to be a good’un
Stanley Tucci is basically an institution at this point; the diva of Devil Wears Prada (having just wrapped the hotly anticipated sequel), his chilling serial killer in The Lovely Bones, and becoming everyone’s favourite tour guide / chef thanks to Tucci in Italy. So basically, no matter what he’s starring in, when you hear Tucci attached to a project, you know it will probably be going on your watchlist.
His newest project, though, has a plot and cast worthy of the acting icon; according to Variety, Tucci is set to star alongside The White Lotus breakout star Simona Tabasco and Victor Belmondo (Bardot) in the new international heist movie Masterplan. It’s being directed by Thomas Vincent, known for Prime favourite Reacher. The film marks a first for Prime Video, as it will be the first (English language) French-Italian Original film.
Tucci will take the leading role in Masterplan, playing a legendary thief who sets his sights on a nice, easy target - the Mona Lisa, aka Leonardo da Vinci’s iconic painting, safely on display at Le Louvre in Paris. He recruits two young strangers to help him: Ciara, a sharp Italian cybercrime expert (played by Tabasco) and a French explosives specialist (played by Belmondo) - before it comes to light that they are in fact long-lost siblings, and Tucci is their father.
According to the logline, “Thrown into a chaotic reunion they never asked for, this new family must learn to work together — and try not to kill each other — if they want any chance at pulling off the heist of the century.”
Filming kicks off this week across France and Italy, with Gaumont - the studio behind Lupin - producing alongside Amazon MGM Studios. Thomas Vincent is heading up direction, known for huge hits including Bodyguard and Reacher. He teamed up with BAFTA-winning screenwriter David Wolstencroft (yes, the guy who wrote Spooks) for Masterplan’s script, with Giacomo Durzi, Alessandro Fabbri, and Alberto Vignati also supporting.
We don’t have a projected release date for the film yet, but Amazon has confirmed that it will be available in over 240 countries.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Netflix just made a subtle branding change across all its original content
Bye to the red "N"
-
London Film Festival’s surprise premiere has officially been revealed — and it’s a Leo Woodall x Dustin Hoffman special
Double the legends
-
From Tron to Tetris: These are the best movies about video games ever made
Pixels on the big screen, these movies are heavily influenced by the games that have us glued to our consoles
-
Sam Mendes' Beatles movies: Cast, release date and everything else you need to know
Having a celebratory dance because the Saoirse Ronan rumours were true
-
London Korean Film Festival celebrates 20 years with star-studded premieres and a superhero comedy twist
The UK’s biggest Korean film festival turns 20
-
Sir Michael Caine set to come out of retirement for shock sequel
One more job
-
BFI London Film Festival: The 20 most anticipated films you need to see
Our picks of the most exciting films, documentaries and in-competition debuts playing at the 69th LFF this October, at cinemas in the capital and all around the UK.
-
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple first trailer shows off cults, chaos and tracksuit-loving psychos
They just keep getting better