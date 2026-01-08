The Simpsons retires another iconic character after nearly 30 years

After almost three decades on The Simpsons, the iconic Duff Beer mascot Duffman has officially retired.

Known for his red cape, beer-can utility belt, and catchphrase “Oh yeah!”, Duffman, real name Barry Duffman, made his final appearance in Season 37’s episode Seperance, a parody of Apple TV+’s Severance. In the episode, Duffman turns up at the Simpson household to recruit Homer into a mysterious corporation called EOD (Enthusiasm on Demand).

Addressing his former life as the beer mascot, he explains: “The Duff Corporation has retired that character forever. All the old forms of advertising are now passé… Today’s kids can’t even sing the jingles.” By the end of the episode, Barry deprograms himself, returning to civilian clothing, confirming the character’s retirement.

Voiced by Hank Azaria, Duffman first appeared in 1997’s The City of New York vs. Homer Simpson (Season 9) and quickly became a recurring fan favourite, always promoting Duff Beer with over-the-top enthusiasm and a wink at corporate absurdity. His last proper appearance was in Season 36’s P.S. I Hate You.

Duffman isn’t the only long-running character to exit recently. In November 2025, Alice Glick, the First Church organist, was killed off in the middle of a sermon after 35 seasons. Executive producer Tim Long confirmed her exit, saying, “In a sense, Alice the organist will live forever, through the beautiful music she made. But in another, more important sense, yep, she’s dead as a doornail.”

The Simpsons recently celebrated its 800th episode and shows no signs of slowing down as it approaches its 40th anniversary.

A second Simpsons movie is set for 2027, twenty years after the first. Despite retirements and occasional controversial deaths, like Marge in a flash-forward episode, the show continues to evolve.

Duffman’s retirement marks the end of an era for one of Springfield’s most recognisable mascots, leaving fans nostalgic but confident that the town’s chaos and humour will carry on.





