Netflix confirms new The Witcher TV series 5 is landing — and ending — in 2026

Netflix has started the new year off in style – namely, with a massive list of all the shows we can look forward to in 2026, from new original movies to the return of beloved Netflix series, including the widely-loved (and watched) video game adaptation The Witcher.

Netflix confirmed that the fifth and final season of The Witcher will be airing on the streaming platform later this year, not long after series 4 premiered in October last year. Series four and five were shot back-to-back to ensure a smooth production for its final showing. Cropping up in the enigmatic Coming Soon section of the Netflix site, The Witcher is definitely landing on our screens sometime in 2026, although we haven’t had any confirmation over which month it will be.

The Witcher: Season 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

According to the official synopsis, “The time of the end is nigh: dark forces are aligning all across the Continent with villainous designs on Ciri. Even if Geralt and Yennefer can save their daughter and fulfil their last wish of reuniting as a family, they’ll have to face obstacles — and enemies — the likes of which they've never faced before."

The fifth season is where the series will end, with Liam Hemsworth in the leading role, having taken over from Henry Cavill after the third season. He will be reprising his role alongside Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan, who will be returning as Yennefer and Ciri.

As for its gaming counterpart, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is the most recent entry in the main series, having dropped in 2015. We know a fourth Witcher is in the works, but no news has appeared yet about its release date.





