Daisy Ridley lands leading role in a new action thriller The Good Samaritan

It’s been a good couple of months for cinema - we had a Running Man remake, a new Fantastic Four, Wuthering Heights, a new Predator movie - plenty of great watching. Now, there’s a new one to add to the lineup, and it’s starring Daisy Ridley.

Ridley is set to take the lead in the new action-thriller The Good Samaritan, directed by Pierre Morel - the brains behind films like Peppermint and Taken.

The film is based on an original screenplay from Rambo: Last Blood screenwriter, which will see Ridley play a successful entrepreneur, Dr Rosalind Carver. With her husband Matt, the two rescue a wounded man drifting off the coast of Indonesia, believing she’s saving a life. But this small action has huge repercussions, embroiling Carver in a deadly conspiracy. Within ours, their yacht vanishes, Matt is abducted, and paradise turns into a trap. Whilst being hunted by pirates, and imprisoned by corrupt officials, her only hope is Sean Fuller - a private military contractor, a man with a mysterious past and questionable motive for helping them. The two have to team up, entering into a world of deceit, violence, and navigating a land where no one can be trusted.

There haven’t been any further confirmations on casting other than Ridley, but with production set to kick off in 2026, hopefully, it won’t be long until we have some more names attached to the project.

The film is being produced by Mark Canton and Dorothy Canton, Oakhurst Pictures and more.

Morel praised the raw realism of Matt’s writing and his characters’ “intense predicament, elevated by the Hitchcockian, noirish collision of two damaged souls from opposite worlds.” All in all, it looks like it’s going to be a cracking watch.





