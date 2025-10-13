Is the Inbetweeners coming back? Original creators strike new deal with production company

Name a more outlandish and iconic British comedy than The Inbetweeners, I dare you. The hit British teen comedy series brought us a new vocabulary of questionable insults and some seriously meme-able moments.

Now, six years after the last appearance of the quartet, it looks like it could be set to make a comeback.

Banijay UK and Fudge Park Productions - the company founded in 2015 by show creators Iain Morris and Damon Beesley - have confirmed an agreement which they say “paves the way for the return of the hit comedy title”. What this will actually entail, we’re not exactly sure - questions of which platform it will be on and what format are still undecided but Morris and Beesley suggested the story will revolve around the original characters. Does this mean it will be the same cast? Hopefully…

The show originally aired in the UK between 2008 and 2019 on E4 with two spin off films. It follows the misadventures and misfortune of straightlaced teenager Will MacKenzie (Simon Bird), his (somewhat reluctant) friend Simon Cooper (Joe Thomas), Neil Sutherland (Blake Harrison), and big-talking Jay Cartwright (James Buckley) at the fictional Ridge Park Comprehensive under the stern eye of headteacher Phil Gilbert played by Greg Davies. It followed the blundering foursome as they attempted to navigate school, social dynamics, and (a usually failing) sex life. It was originally created as a more realistic foil to fellow hit Brit teen series Skins, instead showing an adolescence which was mostly awkward and shit.

“Incredibly exciting to be plotting more adventures for our four favourite friends (ooh friends),” the creator duo said in a statement.

Jonathan Blyth, managing director of Fudge Park added that: “We are thrilled to announce this exciting partnership with Banijay who share our vision and ambition for one of the most iconic comedies in British history,” and that this announcement was “a wonderful moment for fans”. According to Blyth, there are “exciting conversations afoot and more news to follow.” So, keep watching for more chaos heading to our screens - just what we needed.