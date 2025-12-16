Steven Spielberg is BACK with a new sci-fi film for 2026: Check out the first trailer for Disclosure Day

Welcome to Disclosure Day. No, not Trump releasing the Epstein Files, but Steven Spielberg's long-awaited, mysterious new sci-fi film.

"If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people," reads the enigmatic pitch for the movie.

Disclosure Day is written by Spielberg and longtime collaborator David Koepp. We still don’t have much in terms of plot details, but if the newly dropped teaser trailer is anything to go by, we are in for a meta-style, dystopian fusion, with hints of Leave the World Behind, Don't Look Up, and Divergent.

Disclosure Day | Official Teaser (Universal Pictures) – HD - YouTube Watch On

We do know that it has a stacked cast; Knives Out fave Josh O' Connor stars alongside Emily Blunt, with Colin Firth taking up what looks like a sci-fi tech-billionaire antagonist / villain role. Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo also star.

From what we can gather, the film looks as though it will centre around some sort of alien life being revealed to the world, with ordinary and well known humans (and even animals) – like Emily Blunt’s cheery TV weather presenter – being controlled almost digitally by a big tech style corporation. Whilst Blunt’s character seems to be an alien-hybrid or conduit (suddenly stammering and making odd clicking noises), Josh O' Connor’s character appears to be the film’s unlikely, slightly shabby protagonist, declaring that "people have a right to know the truth". We’re talking crop circles, eye-pupil switching, creepily-aware wild animals, and high speed chases with blacked-out government vehicles.

The film is being released by Universal Pictures and is based on an original story from director Steven Spielberg – his first foray back into sci-fi territory since the so-so Ready Player One. Could it be a return to form for the sci-fi side of Spielberg's oeuvre, back to the brilliant blockbusters we know and love? After his more recent drama orientated films like Bridge of Spies, The Fablemans and The Post, it looks like the legendary director is returning to his blockbuster roots.

Disclosure Day is set to land in cinemas in June 2026, but hopefully we’ll get some more info before then. After all… all will be disclosed…

