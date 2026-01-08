We’re officially getting a new Jackass movie – and there’s not long to wait

There is just no stopping some people. Johnny Knoxville has to be in that category, as apparently broken ribs and brain damage aren’t stopping him from making an epic comeback in 2026.

A brand new Jackass movie is heading to theatres on June 26th 2026. Variety broke the news this morning, confirming that Paramount Pictures was responsible for the film.

The new film - Jackass 5 - comes four years after Jackass Forever, which was fairly jam-packed to say the least, with an angry bull fight, a man covered in honey whilst approaching a black bear, and a particularly squirm-worthy moment with Steve-O’s genitals being completely covered in bumblebees. It featured some new faces like Zach Holmes, Sean McInerney, Jasper Dolphin, and Eric Manaka alongside most of the original pranksters.

Knoxville had already teased a new Jackass venture on Instagram, suggesting the franchise would be returning to cinemas but no one was sure in what capacity – although eyebrows were definitely twitching thanks to the joint upload by Knoxville, the official Jackass account, and production company Gorilla Flicks. Sounded like more than a movie marathon, that’s for sure.

The caption read: “Well, a wang dang and hot damn doodle, we are starting the year off with a bang. We wanted to let you know that this summer, ‘Jackass’ is back!! We will see you in theatres June 26th. More to come, but wanted you to hear it from us first!!”

So far, they haven’t confirmed any cast details beyond Knoxville’s involvement, so keep your eyes open for any announcements. Although if we were going to guess, it’s unlikely Bam Margera will be cropping up in Jackass 5 after being cut from the fourth film. With the film releasing in five months, we’ll probably hear more on casting soon, and hopefully, a trailer will drop along with it.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



