Good news swimmers: Hampstead Heath’s mixed pond could soon open all year round

Probably one of the very last things on your mind right now, as Storm Goretti wields its icy fist, is jumping into some ice-sheeted wild water. However, open water antics as an everyday activity have seriously surged in popularity in London, over the last few years, with a new floating Lido announced for Canary Wharf’s Eden Dock, and a potential Hackney beach in the works. Joining the love for water-based lounging is Hampstead’s beloved mixed pond, which could soon be open all year round for the first time ever.

Usually open from April to October for public swimming, the team behind Hampstead’s mixed pond - City of London’s Corporation Committee - is assessing the pond’s seasonal use. Currently, the single-sex ponds - the Kenwood Ladies’ and the Men’s ponds - are open all year round.

(Image credit: Carlos Jasso / AFP via Getty Images)

The plans state that opening the mixed pond throughout the year would contribute to the Corporation’s priority of improving physical health and emotional well-being for its visitors. Whilst we don’t currently have a date set for the review, judging by the draft five-year business plan, it looks as though this change-up could happen in the 2026/7 financial year.

As well as extending the time period that the mixed pond is open, the wider plan also includes propositions to re-landscape the area around the mixed pond itself, and improve accessibility at the Kenwood Ladies’ pond. This would include an expansion of the accessible changing space, a provision of additional outdoor showers, and improving the outdoor space, which could mean a review of the meadow area which lies adjacent to the Ladies' ponds.

Continuing the UK’s obsession with saunas, there is also a section in the plans to review saunas at Parliament Hill Lido, potentially adding additional saunas to other spaces within the Committee’s portfolio, like the Heath ponds.

Gregory Jones, chair of the committee, said: "Given the increasing popularity of open water swimming, we will be reviewing the current arrangements at the Mixed Pond. This will include looking at access, facilities and opening hours, to bring it into line with Parliament Hill Lido, Kenwood Ladies’ Pond and Highgate Men’s Pond."





