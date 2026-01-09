Ministry of Sound is getting a major upgrade this month for its 35th birthday

No-one goes out in January, apparently. And Ministry of Sound is making the most of the lull with a major refurb of the club's main space over the next few weeks.

New sound system, new lights and a rebuild of core parts of the space are all on the cards for 2026, which also marks the club’s 35th anniversary.

Ministry of Sound’s main room, The Box, will be closed throughout January for the renovations, reopening on January 30th. The club’s Instagram account teased these plans a week ago, with the line “regenesis begins.”

Bigger beats

Top of the list is a new sound system, which was already world-class. Martin Audio is out, to be replaced by a system by KV2 Audio, as used in many venues including Ibiza’s Amnesia.

“This installation represents a truly world-class system — one that honours the legacy of Ministry of Sound while pushing the experience firmly into the future,” says Patchwork London director Louis Jemmott, who is working on the installation of the new system.

Other renovations include a nine square metre lighting system from Lucid Creates and a redesign of the DJ booth area, including a lowering of the space to increase the potential audience capacity by 200.

The entire DJ booth area will be modular, letting Ministry of Sound change things up based on the show planned.

While there are events at Ministry of Sound continuing throughout January, it’s only on January 30th and 31st you’ll get to experience this new-look The Box main room.

On January 30th, &friends, Moeaike and Joezi are in command, bringing a mix of progressive house, Afrohouse and melodic techno to the table. And tickets are just £11.54 including fees.

January 31st, Pete Tong headlines The Box, with Kölsch, Lauren Lo Sung and Travis Casa also DJ’ing the main room. Single tickets start at £17.05, for entry before 11pm. Doors are at 10:30pm for either night, with last entry at 3am.





