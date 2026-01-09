Heineken 0.0 Tube advert accidentally spreads London travel misinformation

Heineken has a launched a London Tube ad campaign to big-up its alcohol-free beer. But it happens to have spread a bit of travel misinformation worthy of a drunk fresh out of the pub in the process.

As spotted by the fine folks on Reddit, the Heineken 0.0 ads, which recreate part of the Bakerloo map, actually have two of the line’s stations in the wrong order.

They’ve only gone and gotten Kilburn Park and Maida Vale mixed up.

A quirky in-joke from the Heineken marketing team? It doesn’t look like it — and if you wanted to get a selfie with this little ad blunder, you've missed the boat as TfL staff have now ensured correct signage is back in place.

The ad campaign sees the Bakerloo line renamed the Bakerl0.0, in what is apparently Transport for London’s first ever alcohol-free ad partnership.

Its concept is that while January is a bit miserable — no one’s going out, everyone’s skint and half the people you know are doing Dry January — perhaps a can of refreshing Heineken 0.0 will help break the ice with a stranger.

Yep, it’s a bit naff, but here is one part you may well be interested in. On January 15th and 16th, cans of Heineken 0.0 will be given out at Waterloo — sorry, Waterl0.0 — station to the public, alongside a branded Oyster card holder.

You will need to be over 18 to pick up a can, yes, even if it is alcohol-free. Keep an eye out for a fridge in the shape of a TfL logo. And these marketing stunts are usually setup on Waterloo’s expansive lower concourse.

As part of its push, Heineken has also come up with some stats that we, as Londoners, find entirely unsurprising.

63% of folks surveyed said they’d be “very unlikely” to try to start up a conversation on the Underground, and 16% have even faked sleeping to avoid talking to someone.





