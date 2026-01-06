Amazon’s Tomb Raider TV show full cast revealed — and a Peep Show favourite signs on

Grab your khaki shorts, draw those dual pistols and lock your butler in the fridge: Amazon’s just lifted the lid on the full cast for its upcoming Tomb Raider TV show.

A couple of details we already knew — Sophie Turner of Game of Thrones fame takes the lead Lara Croft role, writing duties are covered by Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Sigourney Weaver had previously told Shortlist about her exciting role. But we’ve now got word of how the rest of the cast is fleshed out for one of video gaming's biggest TV adaptations.

According to the press release, Tomb Raider will also star:

Martin Bobb-Semple as Zip: Lara Croft’s long-standing tech support and friend.

as Zip: Lara Croft’s long-standing tech support and friend. Jason Isaacs as Atlas DeMornay: Lara’s uncle.

as Atlas DeMornay: Lara’s uncle. Bill Paterson as Winston: Long-standing Croft family butler sure to be stuffed in a freezer before too long.

as Winston: Long-standing Croft family butler sure to be stuffed in a freezer before too long. Jack Bannon as Gerry: Lara’s personal pilot and snack collector.

as Gerry: Lara’s personal pilot and snack collector. John Heffernan as David: An exhausted government official who finds himself tangled up in Lara's unusual world.

as David: An exhausted government official who finds himself tangled up in Lara's unusual world. Celia Imrie as Francine: The Head of Advancement at the British Museum, focused solely on raising funds and glasses of champagne.

as Francine: The Head of Advancement at the British Museum, focused solely on raising funds and glasses of champagne. Paterson Joseph as Thomas Warner: A senior government official brought in to clean up an almighty mess.

as Thomas Warner: A senior government official brought in to clean up an almighty mess. Sasha Luss as Sasha: A fierce, deeply competitive new adversary of Lara’s.

as Sasha: A fierce, deeply competitive new adversary of Lara’s. Juliette Motamed as Georgia: A devoted, by-the-books curator at the British Museum, dedicated to the ‘proper’ preservation of history.

as Georgia: A devoted, by-the-books curator at the British Museum, dedicated to the ‘proper’ preservation of history. August Wittgenstein as Lukas: An illegal raider who shares history with Lara in more ways than one.

Sigourney Weaver’s role remains shrouded in secrecy, but is revealed as “Evelyn Wallis a mysterious, high-flying woman who is keen to exploit Lara's talents.”

There’s some heavyweight talent lined-up there then — not least of all being Paterson Joseph, AKA Peep Show’s devilishly bureaucratic Johnson. And it seems writer Waller-Bridge is chuffed to have them all.

This cast is beyond my wildest dreams!” she said of the news.

“Tomb Raider boasts a plethora of iconic characters. I am thrilled to have been able to bring some personal and fan favourites to the screen while also introducing a few new rascals of our own to the mix.”

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For now there’s no release window for Tomb Raider — it'll be an Amazon Prime Video exclusive — but we’ll be keeping a close eye on how the show develops.

The best Amazon Prime series: Fantastic Prime Video shows you need to stream





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



