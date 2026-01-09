David Bowie's Bromley childhood home to be made into a mini museum

This weekend marks 10 years since the death of David Bowie, and the Heritage of London Trust has announced the pop icon’s childhood home will be restored into a museum of sorts.

Bowie spent a good chunk of his childhood living at 4 Plaistow Grove in Bromley.

That perfectly ordinary house, in a perfectly ordinary residential street, will be transformed into an immersive experience. The idea: to restore the house to how it would have looked back in the 1960s.

The plan is to give the house a full retro renovation and have it open to the public in late 2027, using a £500,000 grant from the Jones Day Foundation.

Bowie pilgrimage

The house already has a small blue plaque commemorating the place’s Bowie history, but this could end up being a special kind of pilgrimage for the big Bowie fans out there. And it does leave us wondering what the neighbours will think.

We don’t have any sales detail on how much was spent on Bowie’s old family home. But back in August 2025 a similar two-bed terrace on the other side of the road went for £520,000.

“It's wonderful to have this opportunity to tell his story and inspire a new generation of young people and it's really important for the heritage of London to preserve this site,” says Nicola Stacey, Heritage of London Trust director.

“David Bowie was a proud Londoner. Even though his career took him all over the world, he always remembered where he came from and the community that supported him as he grew up.”

Bowie lived in the house from age eight, and through his teenage years. Before that he lived in Brixton, at 40 Stansfield Road, an area also recognised as a key Bowie site with a mural by Jimmy C. It was painted on a department store nearby Brixton station in 2013, three years before the singer’s death.

Yesterday, on January 8th, Bowie would have turned 79. If you want a deep dive into Bowie history without waiting until 2027, keep an eye out for tickets for the David Bowie Centre at V&A East. It’s sold out at present, but you can see what items are currently on display at the V&A website.





