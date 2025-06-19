Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere trailer — 7 boss things we noticed
Born to run (to the cinema)
We finally have a trailer for the upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic, Deliver Me from Nowhere, with fans (us) able to get a good ol' look at Jeremy Allen White stepping into the desert boots of the American legend.
It’s no secret that biopics are a fast track to Oscar noms and peak Hollywood status to the actors in the titular roles - Rami Malek, Austin Butler, Timmy Chalamet, all have been lauded for their biopic efforts. Having re-watched the two-minute 36-second clip multiple times, here are five things we noticed from the Bossman biopic.
1. The film doesn't start at the beginning but in the middle
Most biopics chart the story of their chosen legend over decades, starting with tiny, pyjama-clad child actors picking up a guitar for the first time, all the way through to their IRL counterpart’s present.
But this film starts in the 1980s, with Springsteen recording his sixth album, Nebraska, after he’s already seen huge mainstream success with Born to Run, The River, and Darkness on the Edge of Town.
2. It features a bit of black and white footage
Even though it starts in the middle, the film shows glimpses of Springsteen’s childhood, throwing it back to growing up and memories of his family. In these scenes, the footage slips into black and white, reflecting the sort of filmed content that was authentic to the period. It’s a light, artsy touch that we reckon will lift it into that next level of cinematography.
3. Stephen Graham is in it (and is a legend as per)
After his hit show, Adolescence, you may have thought Stephen Graham would be taking a little break, but no. The Liverpudlian actor is taking on the role of Springsteen’s father in the film, Douglas “Butch” Springsteen. To be fair, we’d jump at the chance to be in a film about our icon.
Earlier this year, on Edith Bowman's podcast Soundtracking, Graham revealed a text from Springsteen which brought him to tears. Towards the end of filming, Springsteen texted him: 'Thank you so much. You know, my father passed away a while ago, and I felt like I saw him today and thank you for giving me that memory.’
“I was crying reading the text, do you know what I mean?” Graham confessed. “Oh mate, it was beautiful. You couldn’t ask for anything more, you know, to share that with someone was gorgeous. He’s a lovely man.”
Graham x Springsteen is a friendship we are rooting for.
4. Jeremy Allen White can SING
Look, we all get a bit sceptical when a big-name actor takes on a singing role. And not without reason - think Russel Crowe in Les Mis, or Piers Brosnan in Mamma Mia! So, when Carmy from everyone’s favourite non-MCU Disney+ show The Bear landed the role, there were a fair amount of reservations. However… We stand corrected. The man has pipes. And a team of people teaching him how to service them, we'd guess.
5. It's very personal
We know that Bruce Springsteen has been involved in the filming (see the adorable text he sent Stephen Graham above), and it is a biopic, so it’s always going to be really quite personal. However, as this one focuses on the creation of his most personal album, Nebraska, this biopic seems to be more about the emotional connection and reasons behind Springsteen’s most intimate album rather than a film about the high-living, wild-riding sell-out rockstar life. We’d put money on even the most die-hard Bruce Tramps learning some facts about the singer they didn’t already know.
6. It follows a much shorter period than most biopics
We know that the film begins in the middle, rather than at the very beginning, with childhood flashbacks interspersed. However, as Springsteen is still producing new music, touring, and performing it looks as though the film’s focus is staying around that middle period in his career. So, it’s unlikely that we’ll see Jeremy Allen White aged up with prosthetics and talc - even if they were showing Springsteen in his later years, he still wouldn’t need much ageing up as the man is a certified silver fox. Could we potentially see a Bruce cameo towards the end of the film? Respectfully keeping our fingers crossed…
7. It's laser-targeted for awards
Well, we all knew it probably would be on the receiving end of some Oscar buzz from the moment it was announced, but this trailer proves it has earned its entry into the award-chatter arena already…
Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.
