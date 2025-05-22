Caught Stealing trailer: is this Darren Aronofsky's most fun movie ever?

Darren Aronofsky’s Caught Stealing just got its first major trailer, and has propelled itself onto our “must watch” list of upcoming 2025 movies.

Caught Stealing stars corporal cheekbones himself Austin Butler as Hank Thompson, a has-been retired baseball player.

He ends up cat sitting for an unusually gnarly-looking and mohican’d former Doctor Who Matt Smith, but in doing so he gets wound up with New York’s criminal element.

This isn’t a New York of 2025 either, but that of the 1990s. And the trailer alone brings plenty of vibey reminders of action thrillers of decades past. In a good way.

CAUGHT STEALING – Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

“He was just supposed to watch the cat. Now he's running for his f**king life,” reads Caught Stealing’s tagline.

Zoe Kravtiz stars as Thompson’s girlfriend, while other cast highlights include Vincent D’Onofrio, Regina King and Live Shreiber.

Caught Stealing is based on a novel written by Charlie Huston, who also wrote the movie’s screenplay.

It’s out in cinemas on August 29.

Caught Stealing may well be the most action-packed and frenetic movie Aronofsky has made to date. His last major movie was the relatively sedate The Whale, while he first gained his reputation as an auteur director more than 20 years ago with Requiem for a Dream and Pi.

“I wanted to do something that was simply put, a lot of fun,” Aronosky said earlier this year during a CinemaCon panel, as reported by Variety.

It’s certainly a big departure from the director’s recent work.

The novel Caught Stealing was originally published in 2004, and has since become part of a trilogy of novels starring character Henry Thompson. Even if they don’t get sequel adaptations in turn, this new Aronofsky flick will do those books’ sales no harm.

While Caught Stealing has a charmingly old-school feel, Aronofsky also just announced his Primordial Soup venture, which will look to use AI to make movies. Starting with short films.

The first film under this banner is Ancestra, directed by Eliza McNitt. Slop or not? We'll find out after June 13, when it gets its premiere at the Tribeca film festival.