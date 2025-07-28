Bend It Like Beckham might be getting a sequel 23 years later...

Got a bit of post-Euros sadness? Even if you're still on a winners high thanks to the Lionnesses bringing it home for England (go on lasses), there's always a little bit of post-party downs. But it looks like there's some more movie news to cure those blues as cult-classic Bend It Like Beckham might be getting a sequel.

Writer and director Gurinder Chadha revealed she was working on a Bend It Like Beckham sequel script in an interview with Deadline recently. The original film, which came out in 2002 starred Parminder Nagra and Keira Knightley, and caused a huge wave of young girls to lace up their boots, get on the pitch, and fall in love with football (it was me, I was the wave).

Chadha said she was “excited to revisit the original characters and revive the enduring story and build on the legacy we helped to create for the women’s game.”

Whilst none of the original cast have confirmed they are returning yet, apparently, they all know a script is in the works - and Chadha is “pretty certain that everyone's going to want to come back.”

“Everything hinges on the script and if the original cast likes it,” Chadha added. “I’m working really hard to make sure every character I bring back has a decent arc and scenes,” she confirmed.

It could be that Chadra has been influenced by the wave of cult-classic which are getting a sequel - Devil Wears Prada 2, Princess Diaries 3, Freakier Friday, Mamma Mia 3 (rumoured) - there are almost too many to list (although there is also no such thing as too many sequels). According to Chadra, the sequel is only coming now as she “didn’t want to do anything [before] because I didn’t have a story… And then I came up with a great story, really super-cool story. So now I’m inspired. Literally came up with it just about a month ago. It’s my very clear wish to bring the characters back very, very soon.”

(Image credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures)

What was the original film about?

To recap for anyone who has forgotten what the original film is about, it follows teenager Jasminder “Jess” (played by Nagra) who is football obsessed and equally Man-U’s David Beckham obsessed. Unfortunately her traditional parents are not exactly thrilled nor supportive of her playing the sport. She ends up joining a girl’s soccer team in secret, meeting best-friend Jules (Knightley). She learns how much talent she has, along with navigating first crushes, friendships, and more.

Chadha said that the sequel will address the changes in women’s sports, which is “more competitive, more exciting, and more global than ever.” As the sequel will be taking place 23 years later, the story would have to follow a new time in their lives - but it sounds like it’s shaping up to be even more exciting… Could we see some Lionesses cameos? Jill Scott, ring up your agent, please.

Aside from Nagra and Knightley, the cast we’d be hoping to see back on the field include Johnathan Rhys Meyers who played Joe - the team’s coach and Jasminder’s love interest, as well as Juliet Stevenson who played Knightley’s high-strung mother Paula. And of course, we’re hoping that Adnuoan Kher and Archie Panjabu would also be joining them back on screen.

Chadra is hoping to have the sequel out by 2027 which will coincide with the film’s 25th anniversary and the FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament in Brazil.