A24 movie bingo lets you flex your cinephile cool and win prizes at Picturehouse cinemas

Get ready to ditch your typical summer plans, as Picturehouse Cinemas prepares to unleash "A24 Summer," a nationwide cinematic event set to bring some of the year's most anticipated films from the critically acclaimed A24 studio to 25 cinemas across the UK.

This exciting collaboration with major distributors including Entertainment Film Distributors, Sony, Universal & Focus Features, and Picturehouse Entertainment promises more than just a film season – it's an immersive experience for film buffs.

To elevate the movie-going adventure, Picturehouse will be distributing 5,000 limited-edition bingo cards across all UK venues starting on the 1st of August. These aren't just collector's items; they're your ticket to exclusive A24 merchandise and prizes.

Participating is simple: pick up a bingo card at your local Picturehouse box office by presenting a ticket for any of the participating films. Each ticket earns you a stamp. Collect at least five stamps for five different films, and you'll be entered into a draw for some incredible prizes:

A coveted Picturehouse VIP West End Picturehouse Membership Plus, along with a generous $500 A24 gift certificate to spend in their online shop. Two Runner-Up Prizes: A Picturehouse VIP West End Picturehouse Membership Plus and an exclusive A24 Summer merch bundle.

These limited-edition bingo cards are available only while supplies last, or until the 9th of September, whichever comes first. Once you've collected your stamps, submit photos or PDFs of your completed bingo cards via an online form by the 10th of September, 2025. Winners will be randomly selected and notified by email on the 15th of September, 2025.

As August dawns, A24 gears up for a month packed with cinematic treats, kicking off with two anticipated releases on the 1st. First up, Isaiah Saxon's adventurous The Legend of Ochi from Entertainment Film Distributors, starring Helena Zengel, Finn Wolfhard, Emily Watson, and Willem Dafoe. This whimsical tale follows a shy farm girl in Carpathia who discovers a wounded baby ochi and embarks on a quest to bring it home.

Also opening is Sony Pictures' chilling Bring Her Back, directed by Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou, featuring Billy Barratt, Sora Wong, and Jonah Wren Phillips. This film promises scares as a brother and sister uncover a terrifying ritual at their new foster mother's secluded home.

Halfway through the month, on the 13th, Sony Pictures brings us Materialists, a modern romantic drama written and directed by Celine Song. Starring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal, the film centres on a young NYC matchmaker torn between a perfect match and her imperfect ex.

The 22nd marks the arrival of two more exciting films. Picturehouse Entertainment presents Sorry, Baby, written, directed by, and starring Eva Victor, alongside Naomi Ackie and Lucas Hedges.

The film delves into the aftermath of a troubling event for Agnes, as life seemingly returns to normal for those around her. Universal's Eddington, written and directed by Ari Aster, also hits screens. This film, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal, is set in May 2020 and depicts a standoff between a small-town sheriff and mayor that ignites a powder keg in Eddington, New Mexico.

Finally, on the 26th, A24 delivers the highly anticipated Highest 2 Lowest. Directed by the legendary Spike Lee and starring Denzel Washington, Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, and A$AP Rocky, this must-see film sees a titan music mogul facing a life-or-death moral dilemma after being targeted with a ransom plot.

This marks the fifth collaboration between Denzel Washington and Spike Lee, a reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa’s crime thriller High and Low, now set on the vibrant streets of modern-day New York City.

Grab your tickets, secure your bingo cards, and prepare for a month of unparalleled cinematic excellence to celebrate A24 summer, and you can find your local Picturehouse here.