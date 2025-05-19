Bruce Springsteen biopic with Jeremy Allen White gets 2025 release date

Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me from Nowhere is set to arrive in cinemas on October 24.

20th Century Studios announced the film’s release date, which lands roughly a year after principal photography began in October 2024.

Mirroring what we saw in 2024’s A Complete Unknown, which was about the life of Bob Dylan, Deliver Me from Nowhere sees one of today’s hot young actors replay the earlier years of one of music’s most enduring stars.



Jeremy Allen White, known best for his work on TV show The Bear, will play Springsteen as he makes his 1982 album Nebraska. Springsteen was in his early 30s at the time.

The film is based on a book, Warren Zanes’s Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Nebraska, published in 2023.





Nebraska arrived years after Springsteen’s first real hit album Born to Run (1975), and is a lot bleaker and darker than the albums that came before it but still very much a classic in its own right.

It was initially recorded on a 4-track cassette recorder, a TEAC 144. It’s an ancient relative of the Tascam PortaStudio line some of you may have first-hand experience with.

We first heard the book would become a movie in April 2024, by which time Jeremy Allen White was already in talks to star.

“Bruce Springsteen, and Nebraska, in particular, have had a profound impact on me and my work,” director Scott Cooper said at the films’s announcement.

“Through themes of despair, disillusionment, and the struggles of everyday Americans, Bruce has formed an unparalleled legacy, painting an unflinching portrait of the human condition.”

Cooper directed 2009’s Crazy Heart and 2015 Whitey Bulger biopic Black Mass.

Deliver Me from Nowhere will also feature Stephen Graham, who will play Springsteen’s father, while Jeremy Strong plays manager Jon Landau and Odessa Young is Faye, Springsteen’s girlfriend in the film.

Late last year we got our first glimpse of Jeremy Allen White as the boss, and he's certainly looking the part.